King of Prussia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to expand its operations across eastern Pennsylvania by adding three new communities to its growing client portfolio.

The first new community is located in the heart of Philadelphia’s national historic district. The property is comprised of 62 single-family homes and features a pool and community courtyard.

The second community added to Associa Mid-Atlantic’s client list is a 99-unit townhome property in Sinking Spring, PA. The peaceful community is situated in a highly regarded school district and is conveniently located near many shopping and dining options.

Finally, Associa Mid-Atlantic has also been selected to manage a community in West Lampeter Township. The community was built with a pedestrian-friendly design and features a combination of 231 carriage, town, and single-family homes. Residents of this location enjoy a nature preserve, plenty of open space, a historic barn, and a café.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to focus on expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” states Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “The addition of these new clients is a true testament to our team’s dedication and hard work toward achieving that goal. We look forward to partnering with the boards and serving the residents of these communities for many years to come.”

