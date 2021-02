LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct of common stock at a purchase price of $0.98 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $34.3 million.



Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering. After the placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, the company received net proceeds of approximately $32.1 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including general working capital.

The securities described above were being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252368), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 4, 2021. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions.

Investor Contact

Max Nemmers

investor@assertiotx.com

