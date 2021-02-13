Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus for the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (the “Fund”) with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories of Canada (except for Québec).

“With the success of our bitcoin closed end fund it is a natural progression for us to file for a physical bitcoin ETF to enhance our product suite in the growing digital asset space.” – Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund with:

(a) exposure to the digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and

(b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

3iQ will act as the investment manager and portfolio manager of the Fund.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$1.8 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public listed bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund priced in Canadian dollars (TSX:QBTC) and US dollars (TSX:QBTC.U). In December of 2020, we launched The Ether Fund, priced in Canadian dollars (TSX:QETH.UN) and US dollars (TSX:QETH.U), which currently has over C$390 million invested in Ether, Ethereum’s native digital asset.

As a digital asset manager, 3iQ has the technical knowledge and operational expertise to handle complex assets like bitcoin. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to the leading digital assets such as bitcoin and Ether. For more information about 3iQ, The Bitcoin Fund, The Ether Fund or 3iQ Bitcoin ETF, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye – Chairman and CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

This offering is only made by the preliminary prospectus of the Fund dated February 11, 2021. The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to these securities and has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all of the provinces and territories of Canada (except for Quebec) The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the units until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions in Canada. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the failure to close the transactions referenced in this news release on the terms and conditions currently contemplated by the Fund, or at all, as well the risk factors identified in the Fund’s preliminary prospectus dated February 11, 2021. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

