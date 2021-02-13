This is a product review of a wi-fi booster, called Ph0r 4, that can help you boost your wi-fi signals. Read this before buying this product.

San Diego, CA, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slow Wi-Fi can be very annoying, especially if you are studying or working from home. Slow internet speed can ruin your day, whether you need to upload work-related files on the cloud or even if you need to stream your favorite show on Netflix. There are many factors at play that may result in slow Wi-Fi to be slow. It could be a problem with your modem or router, Wi-Fi signal, signal strength on your cable line, devices on your network saturating your bandwidth, or even a slow DNS server.

Restricted to our homes for months now, many of us have been putting up with a persistent annoyance: a lousy internet connection. When we are working, a video call with colleagues becomes pixelated, with delayed audio. When we are relaxing, movies and video games take ages to download. In the worst cases, the connection drops altogether.

As people have hunkered down to contain the spread of the coronavirus, average internet speeds all over the world have slowed. Some broadband providers are feeling crushed by the heavy traffic, and dated internet equipment can create a bottleneck for our speeds. Even the most tech-savvy are affected. There are not that many things that are more annoying than a slow internet and Wi-Fi dead zones around the house.

Another headache is that most of the solutions to the slow internet connection speeds, such as moving your router, switching to a different Wi-Fi channel, or using a wired connection, are not only inconvenient but also some are complicated or downright impossible for the average user. These situations occur because the signal of most router boxes nowadays is usually too weak to serve the needs of a modern home.

Not only do they not serve well enough for multiple devices, it usually does not even go through tougher walls, multiple floors or various other obstacles. Fortunately, there is a solution to slow Wi-Fi speeds and Wi-Fi dead zones. That is the Wi-Fi boosters. These are compact and powerful devices that allow you to increase your Wi-Fi signal’s speed and range by connecting to it and then boosting or amplifying it to reach even the furthest corners of your house.

This PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster review article is to introduce you to the best of the Wi-Fi boosters; The PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster. The PHOR 4 is the new and one of the promising Wi-Fi boosters in the market. Those who need a reliable internet connection in a huge space for work are being drawn to this device. It is a quality material router that helps to accelerate internet connectivity within a second. The smart device is of compact size and is easy to install around the corners.

The PHOR 4 new Wi-Fi booster maximizes Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. With a simple plug and play setup, the router can reinforce the Wi-Fi signal in your home, making it one of the top options for homeowners in the United States. This is becoming a popular device and one of the bestsellers of its manufacturer’s site, and all the latest PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster reviews are proof of why this is so.

Most of the reviewers are extremely happy with the device’s performance, superb quality internet connectivity, and the maintenance of speed it ensures. A lot of customers are talking about the amount of money this device has helped them save. One of such PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster reviews is that of a leading ICT company, which claimed to be very satisfied with the increase in the amount of internet access the Wi-Fi booster has provided.

This is a review of the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster that tells you everything you need to know about this device. Let us get to it.

What is PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster?

PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster is a plug based Wi-Fi amplifier that strengthens the internet speed and clears the excess buffering or interruptions. You plug into a wall socket to boost the signal of your existing router. The PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster amplifies your Wi-Fi signal and boosts it to all corners of your home or premises. A stronger signal means a faster connection, no matter where you are. If you want a high-speed internet connection everywhere, the device is one of the inexpensive solutions that you will see.

This device is easy to operate as you only need to plug it in the electric socket and let it function. The device is based on a wireless module that makes the connection strong and reliable for consistent use. It has a feature to accelerate and drive the internet speed by up to 300 Mbps. The PHOR 4 Wi-Fi range extender is the best and most efficient way of extending and boosting your Wi-Fi coverage at blazing fast speeds.

It works with almost any router and phone and is incredibly easy to set up. PHOR 4 is designed to relay and boost your wireless internet connection instantly to reach all corners of your home without sacrificing connectivity or speed: NO more lags, dropouts, or disconnections. PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster works by connecting to the Wi-Fi signal in a house and using its in-built antennas to amplify and transmit the amplified signal to the rest of the house, thus resulting in faster internet and increased range.

PHOR 4 comes with three modes: Router mode that provides all benefits of the original router, including managing networks, parental controls, or using a VPN; Access Point mode that allows an unlimited number of devices to be connected to it without compromising on bandwidth and finally the Repeater mode that amplifies the signal of the main router for dead zone areas like garages, basements, and backyards.

The PHOR 4 main advantage is that it uses extremely advanced technology, and it was designed for easy setup and for delivering stable 5 bar Wi-Fi in every room in your home. You can rest assured that with PHOR, you will have a dependable internet that will not cut out, lag, or frustrate you as your old connection did. This superior wireless extender enables all the areas inside your home to get a reliable and strong Wi-Fi connection. Being clear, blazing-fast, and powerful, this Wi-Fi connection helps you stay connected.

PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster acts as a low-cost alternative to you spending an enormous amount of extra money on your internet provider for fastening the speed of your internet. An added convenience of this booster is that it works with all the major wireless service companies used by people.

Specifications of PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Extender

Twin antennas Supports Wi-Fi up to 300 Mbps Supports WPA-PSK and WPA2-PSK encryption LAN and WAN/LAN ports WPS button LED signal strength indicator Power and Mode functions Setup Wizard. Easy Plug and Play setup The Compact design makes it barely noticeable and out of sight. Gain increased Wi-Fi coverage in larger homes or those prone to dead spots.

Features of PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster

Perfect for Mobile Connections: You can improve your mobile Wi-Fi connections by up to 100%. The dual adjustable antennas extend Wi-Fi coverage throughout large homes and even backyards. Range Boost Technology: Boost the range of your existing Wi-Fi and create a stronger signal in hard to reach areas. Add PHOR 4 Wi-Fi and strengthen your connection. It is the ultimate range extender. It can deliver Wi-Fi up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. This compact wall plug PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster is small and discreet, easily blending into your home décor. Fast and Easy Setup: Made to function right out of the box with minimal effort or work. Plug and Play connectivity. Guaranteed High Quality: Using the latest wireless technology, PHOR 4 broadcasts a powerful, reliable, and secure signal across your entire home. No-Hassle Returns: If you are not satisfied with your product, you can return it within 30 days of purchase for a full refund.

PHOR 4 VS Other Wi-Fi boosters

One of the biggest selling points of PHOR 4 Wi-Fi is the fact that there is no limit to the number of devices that can be connected to it. An entire family can connect to the PHOR 4 room wherever they are in the house—the comfort of the living room, the kitchen, or even the garden. The PHOR 4 Wi-Fi extender is extremely small and will not create an obstruction in the room.

PHOR 4 has 2 built-in antennas for crystal clear connectivity and a frequency of 2.4 GHz. Not only does the device come with many features, but also it is extremely easy to use. Unlike a router, the PHOR 4 does not need to be plugged in one particular place. Users are free to relocate it to any other part of their house any time they want. Ideally, PHOR 4 must be placed between the router and the device you want it to be connected to, but our testing has shown anywhere within the Wi-Fi range is fine.

PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster is also extremely secure and supports both WAP and WAP2 setups and encryptions. Another perk of using PHOR 4 is that multiple devices can be installed around the house for a much stronger Wi-Fi signal. This is true; additional devices can extend the user’s existing wireless signal further and make it even stronger.

It also comes with an in-built signal strength indicator and overheating protection. Such thoughtful features, a smooth installation process, and unrivaled internet speed have made this product a necessity in the times of working from home.

How Does the PHOR 4 work?

PHOR 4 syncs with your existing Wi-Fi router. Ideally, they will both be in reasonable proximity, then press the power button. Wait a few seconds, and the Wi-Fi light will begin to flash. If you wish to connect directly to the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster, you will need a LAN cable for a hardwire connection. You may need to power down and then power up your router for the two to sync.

But once the Wi-Fi signal is picked up, the PHOR 4, fast and reliable Wi-Fi, will be available everywhere. A series of lights on the device will tell you everything you need to know. You can also use it as a router in its own right by connecting it to a phone socket via a LAN cable. You can then enter your access login details via computer and establish your internet connection.

After some experimentation to find the best spot, it worked fantastically well. In contrast to some Wi-Fi boosters in the market, the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi extender is among the very best. The signal is strong everywhere in the house. The Wi-Fi is more reliable and faster, with no dropped connections. Just be sure to buy from the official website here. This way, you are sure to avoid clones and third party markups.

How to set up a PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster?

When I first opened the packaging, I noticed there was no additional equipment included. It turns out there is an excellent reason for this. You do not need any. Just Plug PHOR 4 into a power outlet. With luck, you may find the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Extender for the first time. But if you do not see a strong signal indicated by the LED, you will have to experiment a little with alternative locations.

PHOR 4 Wi-Fi boosters will work almost anywhere, but to get the most out of it, find the best spot for it to work well. You will already know where the dead zones are and where your existing router is located. A little trial and error will find the optimum location for your PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster. This sweet spot will generally be the midpoint between the dead spots and the router. The big consideration is moving as many obstructions out of the way as you can.

Now, to actually connect to the boosted signal, you will have to connect to the booster itself instead of your router. So open your Wi-Fi settings, and you should see the new booster there. Connect to it, and you should see a significant jump in speed.

One easy way to check how much the booster helped is to do a speed test before you set up the booster and a speed test after. The quickest speed test available is through Google; just search Google speed test, and you will get your results in seconds. As we mentioned earlier, The Wi-Fi booster includes four different power adapters to handle 120 V plugs in the U.S, 240 V plugs in Europe, and 230 V plugs in Australia, New Zealand, China, and Argentina.

Pros of PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster

Better Wi-Fi coverage Better connections for multiple devices Elimination of dead signal zones. No buffering while streaming. Easy to set up Multi-directional scanning. It works evenly in extreme climatic conditions. PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster is ideal for mobile and desktop connectivity. You can achieve a lightning-fast speed of 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz bandwidth. Push-button WPS for quick connections and protection Nice user interface Low power demand. Adjustable antenna Modern design. Very compact and portable. Ideal for office and home-based work networks. Arrives with a 30 Day money-back guarantee.

Cons of PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster

This new product is not available for purchase in retail stores. Only available for purchase online. Stock is quite limited.

Price of PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster

One 1x PHOR Wi-Fi Booster (Boost Your Range) Only $49.95

Two 2x PHOR Wi-Fi Booster (Double Your Range) Only $99.00

Three 3x PHOR Wi-Fi Booster (Family Connection Pack) *Most Popular* Only $112.39

Four 4x PHOR Wi-Fi Booster (Full House Coverage) Only $149.99

Contact the PHOR 4 Team

Company Name: Wi-Fi Booster Limited

Company Address: 325 Washington St. Ste 2 #3021, San Diego, CA. 92103 1946

By Email: support@getphor4.com

By Phone: the United States and Canada (Toll-Free): 844 847 3399

Where to buy PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster from?

If you wish to purchase the product, it makes great sense to choose the manufacturer directly. They have a website where they offer the products. But that is not all: if you want to purchase more than one, you can do so with special offers that the manufacturers make available from time to time. This means that you can purchase several boosters at the same time and pay less for one booster itself. The order is uncomplicated and completed within a few minutes.

Another great advantage is the numerous payment options offered by the manufacturers. Here the buyer does not take any risk because he can use secure methods such as PayPal or Credit Cards. These possibilities also hold out the prospect that if you send the product back if you do not like it, you will get your money back without any problems. A further advantage is a fast dispatch, which takes place up to the front door. A few days after the order, the product arrives and can be used immediately.

Money-back guarantee and Refund Policy: The company offers buyers a 30 Day 100% money-back guarantee. The items must be returned unused and in their original packaging. You ship the package to the return facility address given to you by its customer care representative. As soon as it gets shipped, you must contact customer care again and provide them with the tracking number. You will get an email confirming the refund when the company receives and approves the return.

Note:

Due to challenges related to Covid 19, receipt of your order may take a little longer than normal. Kindly trust and be patient as all essential employees (at our warehouse, DHL, and the US Postal Service) are working hard and doing their best to get packages to our customers during these difficult times. Your order will be delivered but maybe delivered later due to local and global restrictions by postal carriers.

Due to these delays, we have experienced an overwhelming amount of calls, emails, and chats and kindly ask for your patience and trust your order will be delivered.

Once your order has been shipped, you will receive an email with all your tracking information.

PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Range Extender Customer Reviews

Tammy S. Victoria, BC: I have needed something that would make my Wi-Fi connection extend into my bedroom, which was never more than 25 feet from my modem. However, for some reason, I am sure because of the layout of my home and the barriers between the rooms, I was never able to actually receive a nice strong connection in my bedroom. PHOR 4 Wi-Fi solved my problems instantly. No more disconnections or speed drops. I love it.

Robert G. Newark, NJ: I have tried a big name range extender before, and it simply could not reach my backyard and was way too expensive. I gave PHOR 4 Wi-Fi a shot, and now I can browse the web in my backyard. No problem. Thanks a lot.

Andrea P. Dallas, TX: I absolutely love this range extender. Shipping was fast, and the product felt like it was made of quality materials. After the easy setup, I could notice the difference. All my devices were running much smoother on my Wi-Fi wherever I went in my house.

Jamie C. Des Moines, IA: I love going to the back yard and enjoying the nice evening weather here, but the Wi-Fi here is so weak that it is always cutting out. I got a PHOR 4, and now it never cuts out, and I can enjoy my favorite shows by the pool or under my shade tree.

David D. St. Paul, MN: The basement where my kids hang out was a total dead zone. They begged for months for me to upgrade the internet, but it seemed like a waste of money every month. But with PHOR 4, I only paid once, and the Wi-Fi has never been more reliable.

Alisha I. Fayetteville, NC: I am really bad with tech, but I wanted to have better internet upstairs. I was so surprised, but it took just minutes to set up, and the Wi-Fi was fast and strong. Thinking of getting one for my sister’s house as a gift because their Wi-Fi is terrible, hahaha.

Michelle S. Bar Harbor, ME: This is the best range extender so far. We were having trouble streaming on our downstairs TV with slow speeds. Now it works with this small extender perfectly. So I am very happy with this purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster Review)

Below are the frequently asked questions about the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster. After talking to some customers, these are the most common challenges they had:

Does PHOR 4 Wi-Fi work outside?

Yes, With PHOR 4 Wi-Fi, you can extend your internet signal to cover the yard, balcony, or even the garage.

Can I move the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi work outside?

Yes, Unlike your router, the PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster does not have to be plugged into a phone jack, so you can relocate it to any outlet in your house at any time.

Is there a limit to how many devices can connect to PHOR 4 Wi-Fi?

No, You and your family can connect as many devices as you want, and with the improved Wi-Fi signal, you will all experience dropout free downloads and streaming.

Can I install multiple PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Boosters for an even stronger signal?

Yes, With additional PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Boosters, you can extend your wireless internet signal even further and create a stronger connection for all your devices.

Is PHOR 4 Wi-Fi compatible with my older devices?

PHOR 4 works with computers, laptops, phones, smart TVs, and more. Any model, any generation, if it uses a Wi-Fi signal, can connect to PHOR 4.

How complicated is the PHOR 4 setup?

It takes less than five minutes to get PHOR 4 Wi-Fi up and running. Plug it into any wall socket and follow the simple step by step instructions in the manual

Final Thoughts (PHOR 4 Wi-Fi Booster Review)

Usually, when one experiences the annoying issues of low internet connection speed, the solution they usually come up with or what they are advised to do is to invest in a high-speed plan and increase monthly bills. However, PHOR 4 has come to solve this problem. With a small one time investment, users can make sure that their house will never have low-speed internet or spots with weak signals ever again. PHOR 4 Wi-Fi booster also comes with a host of benefits and exciting deals, which make it a great value for money.

Despite the name, most Wi-Fi boosters cannot extend your Wi-Fi signal much farther than it already goes. PHOR 4 extender can lower the latency of your network within its current boundaries, improving your surfing experience. Also, it is worth noting that it is great for bouncing the signal around obstructions like elevator shafts, reinforced walls, or foundation slabs.

Contact the PH0R 4 Team:

By Email: support@getph0r4.com

By Phone:

United States and Canada (Toll Free): 844 847 3399

COMPANY ADDRESS:

Wifi Booster Limited

325 W Washington St. Ste 2 #3021, San Diego, CA. 92103-1946.

Reviewer: Harry Johnson

Contact Harry Johnson at reviewzenith@gmail.com.





