Marlton, NJ, Feb. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading business IT support and cybersecurity specialist Xact IT Solutions has received the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ from CompTIA, a non-profit association for the global information technology industry.

The Marlton-based IT firm becomes one of only 31 companies in the world to achieve this level of cybersecurity certification.

As a trusted Managed IT Security Services Provider, serving the business world in Philadelphia, Xact IT acts as a partner to deliver on promises of outstanding IT support and solutions for the long-term.

CompTIA Security Trustmark+ validates that Xact IT Solutions uses the security processes identified by the IT industry as generally accepted best practices, and has been evaluated by an independent third-party assessor as meeting the criteria established by the CompTIA Security Trustmark+.

Based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ is a comprehensive review of any IT business's security posture, applicable across multiple industries and compliance regulations.

"The CompTIA Security Trustmark+ signifies that Xact IT Solutions adheres to our industry's highest standards for security practices and business processes in critical components of identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery as related to data security," said Nancy Hammervik, senior vice president, industry relations, CompTIA.

"Earning the Security Trustmark+ demonstrates a true commitment to address the challenges of security compliance facing our industry today."

"We are thrilled and delighted to achieve the CompTIA Security Trustmark as it is widely recognized globally as a trademark of quality," commented Bryan Hornung, of Xact IT Solutions, which has been providing exceptional IT services and support for over 15 years.

To earn the CompTIA Security Trustmark+, Xact IT Solutions successfully passed an independent assessment of their security policies, capabilities, practices, and processes against industry best practices in various areas.

These include security technologies, including firewalls, anti-Virus/malware/spyware and intrusion detection; vulnerability assessment detection, data encryption and technical employee knowledge/expertise. Security clearances and background checks, physical and hardware security and permissions, passwords and other security requirements are also covered.

For businesses looking for peace of mind, and to achieve the same level of cybersecurity protection that others enjoy through Xact IT Solutions, then view their services for more information at: https://www.xitx.com/our-it-services/cybersecurity-services/.

For more on the CompTIA Security Trustmark, visit http://www.comptia.org/trustmarks/security-trustmark-plus.

Bryan Hornung

Email: bryan.hornung@xitx.com

Phone: (856) 282-4100





This news has been published for the above source. Xact IT Solutions [ID=14317]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.



