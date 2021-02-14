The Neck Hammock is a cervical traction device designed for anyone experiencing mobility problems, neck pain, and tension. It has brought relief to millions of users. Check out our review.

New York, Feb. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you climbed out of bed or spent several hours on an airplane, you could experience a familiar stretch along your neck. Neck pain usually occurs when you keep your neck at a specific position for a long period. For instance, your pillow can feel very comfortable when you climb into bed, but that can change at some point of the night, and you should change its position to avoid possible neck pain during the day. It could be a daily and chronic neck problem you have been battling with for years.

Too fluffy or flat pillows usually change your neck's angle to rest on your body, which will cause stress emanating from zero mobility. The Neck Hammock was created for neck pain relief. Some people choose to visit a licensed physical therapist who is expensive living many at home, hoping that the neck and shoulder pain from the pinched nerves disappear. Many reviews share a view that Neck Hammock is good and simple to use. Instead of visiting a physical therapist each day for a whole year or having to take drugs daily, it would be better for you to get this portable device at your home or office so you can make use of it every day.

In this Neck Hammock review, we look at how this portable device works, what you should expect from it, where you can buy it, and how it relieves any neck stress problem. Also, we tell you to need to use this device every day to get the required results within a specified time.

What Is The Neck Hammock?

The Neck Hammock is a cervical traction device designed for anyone experiencing mobility problems, neck pain, and tension. It has brought immediate relief to millions of users experiencing neck pain, as shown in the reviews section of its official website. At first, you may think that the product is complicated, but nothing could be far from the truth. It is simple and easy to use; as long as you have a spot to attach it to a wall, anyone can easily use it in the comfort of their home.

Neck Hammock's idea is to help the user relax as it eases the tension that causes pain in the neck within a specified time. Most of Hammock's reviews and Facebook users share the view that the product is easy to use, and the best part about it takes only a few minutes to set up.

Apart from the random twinges, you might feel after a rough night; Neck Hammock helps people that struggle with any chronic pain problem. Physical therapists often refer to pains that last more than six months as chronic. Neck Hammock uses gravity and support from the resistance band to ease neck pain using a process named by the product's creator as cervical traction. If you have experienced neck pain before, you should have realized that any sudden movement worsens the feeling. With a hammock, you will get your neck in the required position, and you should not move it until the pain from the pinched nerves disappears.

What Causes Neck Pain?

Almost everyone has experienced neck pain, so it's important to understand some of the causes of neck pain. Some of them include:

Worn joints

Muscle strains

Compressed nerve

Certain diseases

Whiplash

While the other four causes can occur at anyone any time, Whiplash commonly occurs after a car accident; the head moves forward and then quickly snaps back, similarly to when someone knocks your muscles from behind. When you visit a physical therapist, they are likely to recommend a prescription or physical therapy, depending on your pain level. Such sessions can be expensive, and not everyone can afford them, so Neck Hammock is a great alternative.

Who is this cervical traction for?

Have you ever woken up in the morning or just returned from work after a long day and found your neck hurting? Neck Hammock is a great product for professionals who work for long hours and experience a lot of stress as a result. Although this cervical traction cannot be said to end your stress entirely, it will certainly make you feel better. We recommend you use this product at the end of every day to experience less neck pain.

People who want to relax at home or while on a vacation

Anyone recovering from neck or back injuries

People struggling to find sleep due to stress

People experiencing stress at home or school

Neck Hammock can also provide much-needed neck pain relief for people diagnosed with a chronic condition that causes neck pain. A chronic condition is that which you have been battling with for years. We recommend seeking a doctor's opinion before using this cervical traction device if you are under any medication.

The portable Neck Hammock cervical traction works to stretch the neck muscles and joints to relieve stress, pressure, mobility problems, tension headaches, and expand intervertebral space in your spine. Aside from being affordable and easy, and simple to use, the product can give all the benefits you would have gotten from visiting a therapist without an extra cost. As mentioned earlier, you wrap around a railing or door handle, let it stretch, and slowly pull your neck muscle.

How The Cervical Traction Device Works

The main reason you are reading this Neck Hammock review is to find out how this product works and whether you need it for your neck pain relief. If you have been to physical therapy due to neck pain, Hammock works more or less the same way. The neck hammock was created to lift your head off the ground and gently separate it from your neck. Through that process, your neck muscles will stretch gently and relieve some of your tension and also help to stretch your back and shoulders.

Although you might not see the results immediately, you will find that Neck Hammock gently pulls the main muscle group from the back. This process helps to oxygenate and enhance mobility, which means more nutrients will reach the affected part of your neck. With regular use, you should experience a huge relief within 10 minutes or less.

How Can You Use The Neck Hammock?

Another thing you will like about hammock is that it is easy to use and is not time-consuming. Go through the instruction that comes with this product or short videos to find out how this device can stretch your neck to enhance mobility and relieve your neck or head pain. Here is a simple process to can help you set up and use this product without much effort:

Unpack the Hammock

Wrap the ends of the traction device around the door of your house

Shut the door

Lay down and position your neck in the hammock

Once you find a comfortable position, remain there until you are ready to get up

Apart from your door, you can use any other part of your home; what is important is to keep the product secure. The best position to use is a place you feel most comfortable. You can go ahead and try a few positions to find the position you like most.

Tips For Setting Up And Using The Neck Pain Relief

The secret to finding the best position is not sticking to one door; you might dislike this portable Neck Hammock device just because you picked the wrong position. Find a sturdy surface to support your upper body's weight to find the most suitable position to find suitable pain relief.

Change height: By adjusting the way Hammock attaches to your door, it stands two to four inches up the ground. You may want to adjust the height to see your most comfortable position. However, as you pull your neck, you do not want to stretch your neck muscles too much.

Make use of the eye mask: Using the cervical traction without the eye mask can prevent you from getting the relaxed frame for quick pain relief. The mask will help stop worrying about those pesky thoughts that can otherwise prevent you from getting positive results. Most Neck Hammock users have found that using the mask made them comfortable to the point that they fell asleep while on the floor.

Important Features

This portable cervical traction device is made with high precision to help relieve neck pain and shoulder pain within 10 minutes while expanding the intervertebral space of your spine. Here are important features that should convince you to purchase this stretch neck traction device.

Highly Efficient And Convenient

It's no secret that you can use this cervical traction device anywhere to get neck pain relief. You can take one for your home, office, or even gym center to ensure you utilize it daily. The traction device is also highly efficient as many users have attested to it, relieving daily pain within 10 minutes or less.

Portable

Neck Hammock can fit into the smallest space, and so you do not have to worry even if you have limited space in your home. It can fit into your drawer, suitcase, or even a travel bag if you are a person who travels a lot.

Comfortable Design

Neck Hammock is made from soft materials that cannot cause any irritation on your neck or head. Furthermore, the manufacturer has incorporated high-grade padding, which helps to oxygenate the neck with maximum comfort.

Highly Flexible

Neck Hammock is highly flexible and can be used by anyone with neck pains. It can be applied in various places; you can attach it to your door, pole rail, or any other suitable position. You lie down on your couch, floor, on the bed, or even while standing.

Where To Buy

If you are convinced that you need The Neck Hammock, don't hesitate to go to the product’s official website and make your order. Even though the market price of Neck Hammock is $79.99, you can get the product for as low as $49.99 plus the shipping fee through the special offered regularly by the manufacturer. The product comes with a sign showing that you are using this device to prevent people from rushing to your room and disrupt you.

Instead of purchasing just one of these products, we suggest you shop for a Neck Hammock bundle, where you buy two and get one free. That way, you will save up to $140.

Money Back-Guarantee

If you have any doubts about Neck Hammock's credentials, you don’t have to worry since the manufacturer has placed this product's strong money-back guarantee that lasts for 30 days after your purchase. Upon verifying that the device is in original shape with all its materials returned, you will get your refund within a day or two. The procedure to get a refund include;

You need to locate your order number from the email sent by the manufacturing company.

Write an email with the order number as to why you are requesting a refund.

Check your email to find your order number.

Compose an email that includes that number and why you want a refund

Send your mail to the manufacturer’s customer care department.

Ship package back to the manufacturer with all the information laid out on the email

Your refund will take a day or two to process.

You can follow up your email by contacting customer service through the mobile number indicated on the Neck Hammock's official website. Remember that you will still be required to read out the order number when you call.

Neck Hammock Review - Final Verdict

For sure, you won’t find many cervical traction devices easier to use and more effective as Neck Hammock. Furthermore, it does not consume too much of your time; you only require 10 minutes a day. Most related products are delicate and have inflatable designs that can easily puncture when touched by anything sharp. Unlike Neck Hammock that is compact and can be moved from one place to another with ease, other components require permanent installation at home.

Neck Hammock is highly rated because it helps with many conditions, including neck muscles, tension headaches, and even frequent migraines. Many users like the fact that the Neck Hammock gives them immediate relief from daily stressors. Neck Hammock is a handy neck traction device that can be used anywhere in your home as long as you can attach it to a stable surface. Click here to discover the current discount!

Contact

The GiddyUp Group, LLC

20 N. Oak St.

Ventura, CA 93001

USA

Homepage: https://tryneckhammock.io

E-Mail: support@giddyup.io

About

Mike Vaughn is a blogger from a bigger enthusiastic team which loves to review products based on personal research. His contact E-Mail is mvaughn-revs@gmail.com. Feel free to contact him every time you like.

