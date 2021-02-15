CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT’S STATEMENT ON GOVERNANCE EVOLUTION

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 15 February 2021 – Euronext today confirms that Piero Novelli has been nominated by the Supervisory Board as an independent member of the Supervisory Board, to become the next Chairman of Euronext N.V. Mr. Novelli will step down from all executive positions before becoming Chairman. The appointment of Mr. Novelli remains subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and of Euronext shareholders.

The convening notice for the General Meeting of Euronext shareholders will be sent in due course.

Biography of Mr. Piero Novelli

Piero Novelli has been Co-President of the Investment Bank of UBS and a member of UBS Group Executive Board since October 2018. He was appointed Co-Executive Chairman of Global Investment Banking in 2017 and in 2016 became sole Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Novelli was a member of the UBS Deutschland AG Supervisory Board from 2013 to 2016. Mr. Novelli rejoined UBS in 2013 as Chairman of Global M&A and Group Managing Director. From 2011 to 2012, he was Global Co-Head of M&A at Nomura, having worked as Global Head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and 2009. Before that he worked for Merrill Lynch and held the position of Head of European M&A and Head of European Industrials. Over the course of his 27 year career in investment banking, Mr. Novelli has advised corporate boards on many large and complex M&A transactions across all sectors and geographic areas. In particular, Mr. Novelli has advised the largest Italian corporates on many cross border strategic transactions. He is a lecturer at Imperial College London, the MIT Sloan School of Management and LUISS University in Rome. Mr. Novelli was active in supporting the Italian health care system during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. Mr. Novelli holds a master’s degree in management from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Università degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

