Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, has entered into an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA that they will act as a liquidity provider for Westpay's share.
The commitment takes place within the framework of Nasdaq Stockholm AB's rules on liquidity enhancement and means that the liquidity provider quotas the purchase and sale volume corresponding to at least SEK 15,000 with a spread of a maximum of 4% between the buy and sell price. The purpose is to promote the share's liquidity and the commitment will begin on February 15, 2021.
