A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 February 2021 to 12 February 2021:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)22,316 282,313,480
8 February 202124012,287.33332,948,960
9 February 202123012,381.13042,847,660
10 February 202125011,479.72002,869,930
11 February 202127011,716.92593,163,570
12 February 202126011,741.88463,052,890
Total 8-12 February 20211,250 14,883,010
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 February 2021*1,32511,906.408015,775,991
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)24,891 312,972,481
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)89,279 1,216,656,237
8 February 20211,20013,311.466715,973,760
9 February 20211,15013,410.800015,422,420
10 February 20211,30012,415.153816,139,700
11 February 20211,30012,726.611516,544,595
12 February 20211,32012,691.837116,753,225
Total 8-12 February 20216,270 80,833,700
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 February 2021*4,01412,892.137151,749,038
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)99,563 1,349,238,975

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 133,761 A shares and 563,612 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.48% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

