SCANFIL PLC’S INVESTOR NEWS 15 FEBRUARY 2021 10 a.m.

Scanfil Plc will publish its financial statements release for January 1 - December 31, 2020 on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 8 a.m. Finnish time. Analysts, investors and the representatives of media may follow the presentation of the financial statements on Thursday, 18 February 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. online. You can join the webcast https://scanfil.videosync.fi/2020-tulokset . The event is in Finnish.

The presentation will be made by Scanfil’s CEO Petteri Jokitalo. Analysts, investors and media representatives may send questions concerning the financial statements release by email to minna.oksanen@scanfil.com until 9:00 p.m. on 18 February 2021. It is also possible to ask questions via Chat. Questions will addressed in the end of the presentation.

The financial statements release for January 1 - December 31, 2020 will be available at scanfil.com on Thursday 18 February 2021 after the publication at about 8:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at https://scanfil.com/investors after the online presentation. A recording of the presentation of the financial statements release is available on the company’s website later the same day.

