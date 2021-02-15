Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Slit Lamps Market is likely to gain momentum from the rising incidence of eye diseases, namely, glaucoma and cataracts. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Slit Lamps Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Lamp (Handheld Slit Lamps, Table Mounted Slit Lamps), By Technology (Analog Slit Lamps, Digital Slit Lamps), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ophthalmic Care Institutions & Optometrist Offices, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

The ongoing technological advancements and rising geriatric population across the world are anticipated to boost the global slip lamps market growth during the forthcoming years.

Additionally, several renowned market players have begun investing huge sums in research and development activities. Governments of numerous countries around the globe are also conducting awareness programs regarding eye health. There has also been a rise in the demand for regular eye examinations to prevent serious disorders.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/slit-lamps-market-100713





The rising prevalence of diabetes is also giving rise to eye diseases. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) declared that more than 24.4 million individuals in the U.S. develop cataracts by the age of 40 and approximately half of the population in America develop the disease by the age of 75. All the above factors are projected to fuel the global slit lamps market in the coming years.

Prominent Market Players Aim to Increase Sales by Expanding Product Lines

NIDEK CO., LTD, an eye and health care company, based in Japan, announced that it launched the SL-2000 Slit Lamp in May 2017. The lamp offers a clear and crisp view of the ocular tissue in natural color. The optical design of this lamp supports the optimization of contrast and resolution to view even the exquisite details in ocular tissues. It also provides a better observation of the peripheral fundus with an increased depth of focus. Topcon Corporation, a manufacturer of optical equipment, based in Japan, announced that it launched its new clinical slit lamp called SL-D301 Slit Lamp in February 2017.

Increasing Government Awareness Campaigns Regarding Eye Diseases to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global slit lamps market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America currently possesses the largest global slit lamps market share. This growth is attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising incidence of diabetic retinopathy and cataracts.

Also, the demand for preventive healthcare is increasing day by day. Combined with this, greater access and early adoption of technologically advanced medical technologies as well as esteemed healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market in this region. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the fastest-growing markets.





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

NIDEK CO.LTD

ZEISS International

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

TOPCON CORPORATION

Optovue

MEDELSIS MEDICAL ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS A.S.

Marco and Reichert, Inc.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/slit-lamps-market-100713





Key Segmentation:

By Lamp

• Handheld Slit Lamps

• Table Mounted Slit Lamps

By Technology

• Analog Slit Lamps

• Digital Slit Lamps

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ophthalmic Care Institutions & Optometrist Offices

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/slit-lamps-market-100713





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Temperature Monitoring System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices & Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices), By Type (Contact & Non-Contact) By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wound Care Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Advanced Wound Dressing, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactives, and Others), By Application (Chronic Wounds, and Acute Wounds), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare); and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Devices, Drugs, and Services) By Indication (Anti-Infective, Chemotherapy, Hydration Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition, Immunoglobulin Therapy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.