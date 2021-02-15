ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 40 - 15 FEBRUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



876,000



112.62



98,652,698 08/2/2021 10,000 117.27 1,172,700 09/2/2021 15,000 113.98 1,709,700 10/2/2021 15,000 113.47 1,702,050 11/2/2021 17,000 115.42 1,962,140 12/2/2021 16,000 116.15 1,858,400 Accumulated 949,000 112.81 107,057,688

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 949,000 at a total amount of DKK 107,057,688.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,308,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.13%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,391,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments