Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telemedicine Market: Focus on Consultation Cost, Set-Up Cost, Return on Investment, Infrastructure Landscape, Global Trends, Market Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the India telemedicine market, including a thorough analysis of the products and services. The study also presents detailed analysis and forecast for the India telemedicine services market by region and specialty. The report considers hardware, software, and services for estimating the overall telemedicine market size in India. However, market splits by region and specialties have been provided for consultation services.
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Impact of COVID-19
This chapter encompasses a description of the current state of the telemedicine market in India, as well as the changes observed as an effect of the lockdown and social distancing norms in the country. Several parameters have been considered, including the difference in levels of adoption in the pre- and post-COVID scenario, funding scenario, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, and the possibility of an influx of new market entrants. This chapter will enable the readers to understand the level of impact on the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Global Telemedicine Market Overview
2.1 Global Market Size
2.2 Global Telemedicine Market, by Region
2.3 Recent Developments
2.4 Telemedicine Implementation in Other Countries
3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Telemedicine Market
3.1 Key Highlights on Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario
3.1.1 Evolution of Telemedicine
3.1.2 Need for Telemedicine: A View of Changing Medical Practices
3.1.3 Level of Adoption from a Pre-and Post COVID Perspective
3.1.4 Impact on Telemedicine due to COVID Related Measures (Social Distancing and WFH)
3.1.5 Competitive Landscape: Existing and New Entrant competition analysis
3.1.6 Funding Scenario
3.1.7 Reimbursement and Regulatory Scenario
3.1.8 Impact of Telemedicine on Health Systems
4 India Telemedicine Market Overview Industry Insights
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Promoting Factors
5.2 Market Challenges
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity
5.3.2 Setting-Up a Complete Integrated Solution Across India
5.4 Market Trends
5.4.1 Healthcare IT
5.4.2 Patient Monitoring with Telepresence Robots
5.4.3 Intelligent Diagnostics
5.4.4 Health 4.0: Information Exchange and Collaboration
6 India Telemedicine Market by Product and Services, 2020-2025
7 India Telemedicine Market by Specialty, 2020-2025
8 India Telemedicine Market by Region, 2020-2025
9 India Telemedicine Market Competitive Landscape
10 India Telemedicine Business Model Analysis
11 Telemedicine Consultation Cost Analysis
12 Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-up Cost Analysis
13 Case Studies (Global and India)
14 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4b3dq
