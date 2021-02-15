Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telemedicine Market: Focus on Consultation Cost, Set-Up Cost, Return on Investment, Infrastructure Landscape, Global Trends, Market Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the India telemedicine market, including a thorough analysis of the products and services. The study also presents detailed analysis and forecast for the India telemedicine services market by region and specialty. The report considers hardware, software, and services for estimating the overall telemedicine market size in India. However, market splits by region and specialties have been provided for consultation services.



Growth Drivers

Increasing Support from Government of India

Implementation of Social Distancing Norms and WFH Rules

Increasing Internet-User Base in Urban and Rural Areas

Increasing Interest from Doctors and Hospital

Market Challenges

Issues with Data Privacy

Lack of Awareness Among Rural Population

Infrastructural Challenges

Market Opportunities

Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity

Setting-Up a Complete Integrated Solution Across India

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key regulations governing telemedicine services in India?

How is the expansion of telemedicine expected to impact India's health system?

What are the key technologies that can be implemented in the telemedicine ecosystem in India?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted India's telemedicine landscape?

Who are the leading players that hold significant dominance in the India telemedicine market, currently?

What are the key business and delivery models followed by telemedicine service providers in India and across the world?

What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?

Which are the most lucrative states for the growth of telemedicine services in India?

How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt market dynamics?

Who are the collaborative bodies aimed at propagating telemedicine across India?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the market?

What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in the near term?

What is the current revenue contribution for the urban and rural areas in the country, and how is it expected to change in the coming years?

What is the return-on-investment and break-even timeline for different levels of telemedicine set-up?

What are the emerging applications of telemedicine in India?

Impact of COVID-19

This chapter encompasses a description of the current state of the telemedicine market in India, as well as the changes observed as an effect of the lockdown and social distancing norms in the country. Several parameters have been considered, including the difference in levels of adoption in the pre- and post-COVID scenario, funding scenario, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, and the possibility of an influx of new market entrants. This chapter will enable the readers to understand the level of impact on the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Research Methodology

2 Global Telemedicine Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Size

2.2 Global Telemedicine Market, by Region

2.3 Recent Developments

2.4 Telemedicine Implementation in Other Countries

3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Telemedicine Market

3.1 Key Highlights on Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.1 Evolution of Telemedicine

3.1.2 Need for Telemedicine: A View of Changing Medical Practices

3.1.3 Level of Adoption from a Pre-and Post COVID Perspective

3.1.4 Impact on Telemedicine due to COVID Related Measures (Social Distancing and WFH)

3.1.5 Competitive Landscape: Existing and New Entrant competition analysis

3.1.6 Funding Scenario

3.1.7 Reimbursement and Regulatory Scenario

3.1.8 Impact of Telemedicine on Health Systems

4 India Telemedicine Market Overview Industry Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Promoting Factors

5.2 Market Challenges

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity

5.3.2 Setting-Up a Complete Integrated Solution Across India

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Healthcare IT

5.4.2 Patient Monitoring with Telepresence Robots

5.4.3 Intelligent Diagnostics

5.4.4 Health 4.0: Information Exchange and Collaboration

6 India Telemedicine Market by Product and Services, 2020-2025

7 India Telemedicine Market by Specialty, 2020-2025

8 India Telemedicine Market by Region, 2020-2025

9 India Telemedicine Market Competitive Landscape

10 India Telemedicine Business Model Analysis

11 Telemedicine Consultation Cost Analysis

12 Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-up Cost Analysis

13 Case Studies (Global and India)

14 Company Profiles

1mg

CVS Health (vHealth by Aetna)

Dhanush Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Lybrate

M16 Labs

MediMetry

mFine

Netdox Health (Onco.com)

Netmeds

Practo

Rijuven

Tattvan E Clinics

TeleVital

Zoylo Digithealth Pvt. Ltd.

