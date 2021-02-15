Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Speech Aid Devices (ENT Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Speech Aid Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond. Total Larygectomy is a surgical procedure in which larynx or or voice box is removed to treat the Laryngeal cancer. There is an entire removal of Larynx which leads to impaired speaking but the throat and esophagus remains unaffected. Patients with laryngeal cancer can be treated with radiotherapy treatment, but it is limited to the primary treatment of early stage of laryngeal cancer.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Speech Aid Devices and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Speech Aid Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Speech Aid Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Speech Aid Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



The model will enable you to -

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Speech Aid Devices.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Speech Aid Devices market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Speech Aid Devices market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Speech Aid Devices market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned

Atos Medical AB

Servona GmbH

Freudenberg Medical LLC

Griffin Laboratories, Inc.

Hood Laboratories

Nu-Vois

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr5p6d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900