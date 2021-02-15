Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parcels Market in Italy: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report sets out the market structure, size in value and volume terms, growth, key trends, competitive landscape and forecasts for the parcels market in Italy. It contains the Italian chapter plus additional information drawn from the European Parcels Report.



The publisher's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels. Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40kg. All service levels are included (time definite and deferred). Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day courier and contract logistics are excluded.



The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024. It segments the market between B2B, B2C and C2X. Market information is quoted in value and volume terms.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Characteristics and Trends

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Parcels Market Forecast

Appendix: List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

DHL

BRT

FedEx

GLS

UPS

Amazon Logistics

Poste Italiane/SDA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dk086

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900