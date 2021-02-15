Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital English language learning market is poised to grow by $12.38 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global language and increased flexibility offered by digital language courses.

The digital English language learning market analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the increased number of language learning start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market growth during the next few years.

The report on the digital English language learning market covers the following areas:

  • Digital English language learning market sizing
  • Digital English language learning market forecast
  • Digital English language learning market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital English language learning market vendors that include Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. Also, the digital English language learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Non academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Apollo Global Management Inc.
  • Cambridge University Press
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • EF Education First Ltd.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • eSplice Ltd.
  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.
  • Sanako Oy

