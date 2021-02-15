Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital English language learning market is poised to grow by $12.38 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global language and increased flexibility offered by digital language courses.



The digital English language learning market analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies the increased number of language learning start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market growth during the next few years.



The report on the digital English language learning market covers the following areas:

Digital English language learning market sizing

Digital English language learning market forecast

Digital English language learning market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital English language learning market vendors that include Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. Also, the digital English language learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Non academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

eSplice Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

