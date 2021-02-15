Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital English language learning market is poised to grow by $12.38 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global language and increased flexibility offered by digital language courses.
The digital English language learning market analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the increased number of language learning start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market growth during the next few years.
The report on the digital English language learning market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital English language learning market vendors that include Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. Also, the digital English language learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
