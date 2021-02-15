Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supercomputer Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The supercomputer market is poised to grow by $12.51 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems and high demand from government sector owing to national security concerns.
The supercomputer market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The supercomputer market is segmented as below:
By End-user
By Geography
This study identifies the increasing utilization of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years.
The report on the supercomputer market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supercomputer market vendors that include Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the supercomputer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by OS
Market Segmentation by Processor type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gysa72
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: