The supercomputer market is poised to grow by $12.51 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems and high demand from government sector owing to national security concerns.

The supercomputer market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

The supercomputer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Government entities
  • Scientific research and academic institutions
  • Commercial industries

By Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies the increasing utilization of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years.

The report on the supercomputer market covers the following areas:

  • Supercomputer market sizing
  • Supercomputer market forecast
  • Supercomputer market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supercomputer market vendors that include Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the supercomputer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Government entities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Scientific research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Commercial industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by OS

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by OS
  • Linux - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • UNIX - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Mixed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Windows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by OS

Market Segmentation by Processor type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Processor type
  • Intel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • IBM (Power) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Processor type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Atos SE
  • Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • NEC Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corp.

