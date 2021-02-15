New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Energy Management Market by Component, Software; Communication Technology ; Application; Region - Global forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025152/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies provide opportunities for the residential energy management market in this region creates a lucrative opportunity for the market. Furthermore, high initial costs related to deploying residential energy management systems,need for ensuring privacy and security of residential consumer data is likely to hamper the growth of the residential energy management market.



The flexible load management, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

The residential energy management market has been segmented based on component into power monitoring & control, load shedding & management, and flexible load management.The flexible load management is projected to be the fastest market owing to the need for the reduction of stress on the electricity grid during peak periods and enabling building systems to act as distributed energy assets for the grid to achieve significant cost savings.



North America is expected to hold the largest flexible load management market.



The wired segment is projected to witness a larger market share than the wireless segment from 2020 to 2025.

Based on communication technology, the residential energy management market has been segmented into wired and wireless.The wired segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019.



Wired communication technology transmits large volumes of data, analyzes the data, and provides actionable information for grid operators.The growth of this wired communication technology segment is attributed to its increased security, lack of interference, and high speed.



The most commonly used wired communication technology is fiber optic, which is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the residential energy management market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for residential energy management during the forecast period.For the market analysis, the region has been segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico.



The demand for residential energy management in this region is driven by increasing investments in grid expansion projects to increase energy efficiency, grid reliability and increased power consumption residential sector.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%

*Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.

Note: Tier 1 Company—Revenue > USD 5 billion, Tier 2 Company—Revenue between USD 1 and USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 Company—Revenue < USD 1 billion

The residential energy management market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence.The leading players in the residential energy management market.



The leading players in this market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International (US), and Siemens (Germany).



