Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forest products trucking market.



The global forest products trucking market is expected to decline from $175.77 billion in 2019 to $173.78 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $214.23 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the forest products trucking? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Forest Products Trucking market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider forest products trucking market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The forest products trucking market section of the report gives context. It compares the forest products trucking market with other segments of the forest products trucking market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, forest products trucking indicators comparison.

The forest products trucking market consists of sales of forest products trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of forest products. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the forest products trucking market in 2019.



In August 2018, Leavitt's Freight Service, a US-based specialty carrier of utility poles and engineered wood products, merged with Daseke-affiliated Central Oregon Truck Company. The merger will allow both the companies to cut costs by sharing each other's facilities for service, maintenance, and fuel as both the companies operate in the Northwest along the I-5 corridor.



The forest products trucking market covered in this report is segmented by type into log transport; chip transport.



The shortage of truck drivers is a major challenge in the forest products trucking market. According to the American Trucking Association's (ATA) USA estimates, there is a shortage of 50,000 truck drivers and this is expected to increase to 174,000 by 2026. Moreover, according to an article in the Canadian Press, due to the shortage of truck drivers, Weyerhaeuser, an American timberland company, lost $10 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter. By 2024, the average age of truck drivers is expected to be 50, the shortage is expected to be between 38,000 or 48,000, and more than 10,000 trucker drivers retire every year. Therefore, the shortage of truck drivers is expected to limit the growth of the forest products trucking market.



The increase in demand for wood-based raw materials drives the demand for the forest products trucking market. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's Annual Market Review 2018 - 2019, the total consumption of roundwood logs for industrial use and fuel in the UNECE region was estimated to be 1.4 billion m3 in 2018, which is an increase of 5% over that of 2017. The consumption of wood-based panels grew by 1.3%. International trade of softwood logs reached 93 million m3 in 2018, which is a 52% increase over the last ten years. The rise in demand for wooden raw materials boosted the demand for trucking forest products and positively affected the forest products trucking market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Forest Products Trucking Market Characteristics



3. Forest Products Trucking Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Forest Products Trucking Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Segmentation by Type



5. Forest Products Trucking Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Split by Region

5.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Split by Country



6. Asia-Pacific Forest Products Trucking Market



7. China Forest Products Trucking Market



8. India Forest Products Trucking Market



9. Japan Forest Products Trucking Market



10. Australia Forest Products Trucking Market



11. Indonesia Forest Products Trucking Market



12. South Korea Forest Products Trucking Market



13. Western Europe Forest Products Trucking Market



14. UK Forest Products Trucking Market



15. Germany Forest Products Trucking Market



16. France Forest Products Trucking Market



17. Eastern Europe Forest Products Trucking Market



18. Russia Forest Products Trucking Market



19. North America Forest Products Trucking Market



20. USA Forest Products Trucking Market



21. South America Forest Products Trucking Market



22. Brazil Forest Products Trucking Market



23. Middle East Forest Products Trucking Market



24. Africa Forest Products Trucking Market



25. Forest Products Trucking Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Forest Products Trucking Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Forest Products Trucking Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. GoodLogistics

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Timber Products Company

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Fr. Meyer's Sohn (GmbH & Co.) KG

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. JB Hunt Transport Services

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Knight Transportation

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Forest Products Trucking Market



27. Forest Products Trucking Market Trends and Strategies



28. Forest Products Trucking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr8jmw

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900