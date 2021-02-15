New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catalyst Handling Services Market by Service Type, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025149/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing demand for electric vehicles and reduction in capex by oil & gas companies are major restraining factors for the market. However, incorporation of new technologies such as robotics and automation in catalyst handling along with increasing demand for biofuels are opportunities for the market. On the other hand, decreasing demand for oil due to Covid-19 is a major challenge for the catalyst handling services market.



The loading/unloading segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the overall catalyst handling services market in 2020”.

Catalyst unloading is a process where the spent catalysts are unloaded through proper operating procedures such as checking hot spots, build up coke formation, and checking for contamination.Catalyst loading is the process of transferring the catalyst from ground level to inside the reactor.



The necessity of this service type in reactor cleaning and catalyst changing operations is driving the market growth. Moreover, growth in increased reactor operation efficiency requirements in oil & gas refineries is also driving the market.



Petroleum refining is expected to be the largest catalyst handling services end-use industry in 2020”.

Petroleum refining is the largest market owing to the increasing demand for polymer based materials, liquid fuels and others in sectors such as construction, automotive, aerospace, defense, textile, and so on.Also, the growing demand for catalyst handling services to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency while charging and discharging reactors and for using specific techniques to handle pyrophoric catalysts are responsible for high growth.



In addition, considerable oil & gas industry size in economies such as Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and so on are driving market growth for petroleum refining.



APAC is projected to be the fastest growing catalyst handling services market during the forecast period.

The catalyst handling services market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.The region is the fastest-growing market for catalyst handling services attributed to the presence of emerging countries, and their high economic growth rate, the rise in infrastructure and industrial projects, and increasing urbanization.



Recently, the pandemic impacted the regional growth.Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry.



However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 20%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 50%

• By Region - APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the catalyst handling services market, such as Mourik (Netherlands), Anabeeb (Saudi Arabia), Dickinson Group of Companies (South Africa), CR Asia (Thailand), Catalyst Handling Resources (US), Technivac (UK), Cat Tech (UK), Buchen-ics (Germany), and Kanooz Industrial Services (Saudi Arabia). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the catalyst handling services market.



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the catalyst handling services market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the catalyst handling services market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on service type, end-use industry, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the catalyst handling services market, along with company profiles, MNM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the catalyst handling services market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the catalyst handling services market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001