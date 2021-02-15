Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global voluntary health organizations market.



The global voluntary health organizations market is expected to increase from $46.75 billion in 2019 to $47.08 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The slow growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $56.84 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.48%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the voluntary health organizations? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Voluntary Health Organizations market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider voluntary health organizations market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The voluntary health organizations market section of the report gives context. It compares the voluntary health organizations market with other segments of the voluntary health organizations market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, voluntary health organizations indicators comparison.

The voluntary health organizations market consists of sales of voluntary health services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in raising funds for health-related research such as disease prevention (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others), health education, and patient services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the voluntary health organizations market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In August 2020, Cone Health, a not-for-profit health care network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, and surrounding counties, planned to merge with Sentara Healthcare. With the merger of Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health plans to create a combined organization with a unique value-based approach that is focused on keeping people healthy and well, while providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable health care in more ways and more places. Sentara Healthcare is a US-based not-for-profit health system company operating in North Carolina and Virginia, with 12 hospitals, outpatient care centers, imaging centers, and more.



The voluntary health organizations market covered in this report is segmented by mode of donation into online donation; offline donation. It is also segmented by organization type into multilateral organizations; bilateral single government agency; non-governmental.



High administrative costs associated with voluntary health organizations are limiting the growth of the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations require funds to keep their organization running. A percent of the amount received through funding is spent on staff, IT services (associated with proper infrastructure and operations), building utilities, legal services, other office supplies, and maintenance. Each organization allocates a percent to administrative costs. According to the Center for American Progress's press release in April 2019, in the USA, the administrative spending for non-profit institutions was 25% of the total spending of the institution. However, in some cases, the high administrative costs indicate fraud or unwarranted expenditures by some organizations. Most of the donors would prefer to see their philanthropic donations go directly to an organization's core mission, rather than to administrative expenses, and such high and unwarranted expenditures would affect their willingness to donate. Therefore, the high administrative costs associated with voluntary health organizations are likely to hinder the voluntary health organizations' market growth.



Introduction to online fundraising is gaining popularity in the voluntary health organizations market. Major players operating in the industry are highly focused on introducing digital philanthropy which is widely favorable among donors (and the non-profits they support). For instance, non-profits have reported a 77% increase in online revenue over the past 5 years with email messaging driving 13% of online giving. Also, in 2018, 8.5% of overall fundraising was received through online channels. On average, non-profits raised $1.77 through Facebook for every $100 of total online revenue in 2018.



Increased voluntary contributions are expected to drive the demand for the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations generate their revenue primarily from voluntary contributions from the general public, which are to be used for general or specific purposes that are connected with health, welfare, or community services. For instance, the total voluntary contributions to the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2018 amounted to $2.2 billion. Additionally, WHO received $615 million in 2018 for the outbreak and crisis response. Therefore, a growing number of voluntary contributions from the general public are predicted to fuel the demand for the voluntary health organizations market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Characteristics



3. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Segmentation by Mode of Donation

4.2. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Segmentation by Organization Type



5. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Voluntary Health Organizations Market



7. China Voluntary Health Organizations Market



8. India Voluntary Health Organizations Market



9. Japan Voluntary Health Organizations Market



10. Australia Voluntary Health Organizations Market



11. Indonesia Voluntary Health Organizations Market



12. South Korea Voluntary Health Organizations Market



13. Western Europe Voluntary Health Organizations Market



14. UK Voluntary Health Organizations Market



15. Germany Voluntary Health Organizations Market



16. France Voluntary Health Organizations Market



17. Eastern Europe Voluntary Health Organizations Market



18. Russia Voluntary Health Organizations Market



19. North America Voluntary Health Organizations Market



20. USA Voluntary Health Organizations Market



21. South America Voluntary Health Organizations Market



22. Brazil Voluntary Health Organizations Market



23. Middle East Voluntary Health Organizations Market



24. Africa Voluntary Health Organizations Market



25. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Mercy Ships

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. American Heart Association

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Angelwood

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Valley Aids Council

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. March of Dimes

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Voluntary Health Organizations Market



27. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Trends and Strategies



28. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3knvrt

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900