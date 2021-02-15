Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Home: Marketing and Technical Analysis 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report addresses issues related to multi-gigabit transmission inside of premises.

Such a selection was based on the intention to analyze the most advanced techniques that support multi-Gb/s speeds of transmission together with other latest achievements in indoor wireline/wireless communications. Besides, these techniques are applicable for supporting a wide spectrum of indoor services - from entertainment to Home Area Networks to the broadband Internet.

The report shows that wireline indoor communications are evolving towards ITU G.hn-MIMO as a technology that can use all three existing indoor wirings - electrical, phone and coax to achieve the speed of transmission of more than 1 Gb/s. The standard developers believe that it can become the universal standard for home/small office networking; though shipments PLC and MoCA equipment expects to be ahead at least till 2020-2021. Altogether, wireline technologies experience severe competition from rapidly developing wireless advanced indoor communications.

802.11ac and 802.11ad are two relatively recently introduced WLAN technologies. They are demonstrating WLANs developments towards multi-Gb/s rates and efficient coverage. The major trend in WLAN silicon is towards using tri-band chips - 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 60 GHz bands - all implemented in a single device. Such a trend together with the falling electronics prices and convenience of wireless (vs. wireline) connectivity make 802.11xx a winning technology.

Report also addresses next-generation WICT - IEEE802.11ax (5 GHz band) and IEEE802.11ay (mmWave band). They are coming online for wide commercialization in 1-2 years.

Visible Light Communications (VLC), which is defined by the ITU as the 5G technology opens additional opportunities for indoor communications. Dual-purpose LED lighting/transmission is efficient means of communications with the multi-Gb/s speed of transmission and covering offices and homes and similar structures.

All above-mentioned technologies with their advantages and issues are analyzed in this report, which addresses corresponding markets and applications as well.

The report also surveys 802.11ad, 802.11ay, and VLC related patents (2017-2019).

The analysis of several advanced indoor communications technologies and related markets, applications, and surveys of the industries are presented.



In particular, this report concentrates on:

Wireline indoor communications, including:

HomePlug AV2 (MIMO)

MoCA (2 and 2.5 and 3)

HomePNA 3.1 - ITU G.hn-MIMO

Wireless indoor communications, including:

IEEE802.11ac

IEEE802.11ax

IEEE802.11ad

IEEE802.11ay

Visible Light Communications (VLC)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Statistics

1.3 Scope

1.4 Structure

1.5 Research Methodology

1.6 Target Audience

2. Wireline ICT

2.1 PLC - HomePlug

2.1.1 HomePlug Powerline Alliance

2.1.1.1 Goal

2.1.1.2 Timetable

2.1.2 HomePlug AV2

2.1.2.1 Advances

2.1.2.1.1 HomePlug AV2-mimo

2.1.2.1.1.1 General

2.1.2.1.1.2 Certification

2.1.2.1.1.3 Major Improvements

2.1.2.1.1.4 Specification Details

2.1.2.1.1.5 MIMO Role

2.1.2.2 Industry

Broadcom

D-Link

Extollo

GigaFast Ethernet

Lea Networks

Netgear

Sineoji

Trendnet

TP-Link

Qualcomm Atheros

Zyxel

2.2 HomePNA and ITU G.hn MIMO-based Technologies

2.2.1 HomePNA Alliance (HomeGrid Forum)

2.2.2. Specifications

2.2.2.1 General

2.2.2.2 HomePNA Specification 3.1: Major Features

2.2.2.3 Fast EoC HomePNA

2.2.2.4 Major Benefits

2.2.2.5 ITU G.hn

2.2.2.5.1 General

2.2.2.5.2 G.hn Standard Details

2.2.2.5.2.1 Differences

2.2.2.5.2.2 Common Features

2.2.2.5.2.3 Acceptance

2.2.2.5.3 HomePNA and G.hn Documents

2.2.2.5.4 G.hn-mimo - G.9963

2.2.2.5.4.1 Drivers

2.2.2.5.4.2 G.9963 Details

2.2.2.5.4.3 Industry

2.3 MoCA Technology

2.3.1 General

2.3.1.1 Roadmap

2.3.2 Partnerships

2.3.3 Details

2.3.3.1 MoCA 2.0

2.3.3.2 MoCA 2.5 and MoCA 3

2.3.3.3 Security

2.3.4 Summary

2.3.5 Samples of Vendors

Actiontec

Arris (CommScope company)

Broadcom

Cisco

MaxLinear

Netgear

Teamly Digital

2.3.6 Comparison

3. Wireless ICT

3.1 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

3.1.1 Approval

3.1.2 Advanced Wi-Fi Standard

3.1.3 Major Features: Summary

3.1.4 Benefits

3.1.5 Usage Models

3.1.6 Waves

3.1.7 Industry

Broadcom

Buffalo

D-Link

Huawei

Linksys

Marvell

Netgear

Qorvo

Quantenna (a division of ON Semiconductor)

Redpine Signals

3.1.8 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard

3.1.8.1 Comparison

3.2 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)

3.2.1 Scope

3.2.1.1 Wi-Fi 6E

3.2.2 First Products

Asus

Broadcom

Huawei

Intel

Marvell

Qualcomm

3.3 60 GHz WLAN

3.3.1 Benefits and Issues

3.3.2 WiGig Alliance

3.3.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

3.3.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications

3.3.2.3 WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification

3.3.2.4 WiGig Display Extension Specification

3.3.2.5 Union

3.3.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

3.3.3.1 Status

3.3.3.2 Coexistence

3.3.3.3 Scope

3.3.3.4 Channelization

3.3.3.5 PHY

3.3.3.6 MAC

3.3.3.7 Specifics

3.3.3.8 Use Cases

3.3.3.9 Industry

Blu Wireless

Lattice

Peraso

Qualcomm

Tensorcom

TP-Link

3.3.3.10 Market

3.3.3.10.1 Market Drivers

3.3.3.10.2 Estimate

3.3.4 P802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi

3.3.4.1 Purpose and Time Schedule

3.3.4.2 Scope

3.3.4.3 Details

3.3.4.3.1 Channel Bonding and Aggregation

3.3.4.3.2 IEEE 802.11ay Physical Layer

3.3.4.4 Industry

Blu Wireless

Qualcomm

3.4 Visible Light Communication (VLC)

3.4.1 VLC - Innovation

3.4.2 LED Specifics

3.4.2.1 Properties

3.4.2.2 Spectrum

3.4.3 Types

3.4.4 LED Modulation

3.4.4.1 Limitations

3.4.5 LED - Dual Functionality

3.4.6 Developments - History

3.4.7 Technical/Economic Characteristics

3.4.8 Communications Aspects: VLC

3.4.8.1 Place

3.4.8.2 Drivers

3.4.8.3 Industry Activity

3.4.8.4 VLC Standards Development

3.4.8.4.1 IEEE 802.15.7 Standard - IEEE 802.15.7-2018 - IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks-Part 15.7: Short-Range Optical Wireless Communications

3.4.8.4.2 IEEE802.15.7r1

3.4.8.4.3 IEEE 802.11bb

3.4.8.4.4 IEEE 802.15.13

3.4.8.4.5 JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) Standards

3.4.8.4.6 Visible Light Communications Association (VLCA)

3.4.8.4.7 ARIB T50-V.4

3.4.8.4.8 ECMA 397-2010

3.4.8.4.9 Li-Fi Consortium

3.4.8.4.10 ITU

3.4.8.4.10.1 Report ITU-R SM.2422-0: Visible light for broadband communications

3.4.8.4.10.2 G.9991 (03/2019)

3.4.9 VLC Channel - Details

3.4.9.1 General

3.4.9.2 Structure

3.4.9.3 Transmitter

3.4.9.4 Receiver

3.4.9.4.1 Image Sensors

3.4.9.4.2 LED as Receiver

3.4.9.5 Major Characteristics

3.4.9.5.1 General

3.4.9.5.2 Modulation Specifics

3.4.9.5.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary

3.4.9.6 Emerging Areas

3.4.9.7 Limitations

3.4.10 Applications: Summary

3.4.10.1 Indoor VLC Channel

3.4.11 Market

3.4.12 Industry

Basic6

Casio

Lucibel

LVX

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Philips

PureLi-Fi

Signify

Siemens

Supreme Architecture

VLNcomm

3.4.13 5G View

3.4.13.1 Attocell

3.4.13.2 Cell Structures

3.4.14 Lights Off

4. Conclusions

Attachments

Attachment I: 802.11ad - related Patents Survey (2017-2021)

Attachment II: VLC - related Patents Survey (2017-2021)

Attachment III: 802.11ay - related Patents Survey (2017-2021)

