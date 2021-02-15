Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong Data Centre market has established itself as a Data Centre hub into China, with Chinese companies and MNCs seeking to gain access into the Chinese market-based in the territory, there are just under 50 facilities in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Report provides an overview of the Data Centre colocation market together with a 5-year Data Centre raised floor space, power, pricing & revenue forecast from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025.

DCP identifies the 5 key trends in the report:

The "China-ification" of the Hong Kong economy is also being applied to the Data Centre segment

There is a large amount of Chinese-funded investment flooding into Hong Kong, into the stock market, land and other asset purchases. This is also starting to have an impact on the Hong Kong Data Centre market, particularly where land costs remain at a premium with development land in short supply.

Recently in Hong Kong (unlike Singapore) land has not been reserved by authorities for Data Centre development with Data Centre Providers having to pay the full market rates for industrial land - rates which have now increased to record levels.

In July 2020, China Mobile International paid a record fee for a Hong Kong industrial site at auction (a cost of over USD $723 million). And Chinese-based Data Centre Provider GDS Holdings Ltd is building two new Data Centre facilities in Hong Kong for existing Chinese clients. Increasingly the rising cost of land in Hong Kong may be a deterrent to most Data Centre Providers except for the Chinese Data Centre Provider.

Hong Kong is unique in Asia with the size of the financial services segment in Data Centres

Hong Kong has a large financial services segment, which ties with the cloud segment as the largest Hong Kong customer segment - with up to 30 percent of Hong Kong Data Centre customers from financial services.

The Hong Kong market is similar to the London Data Centre market in the dominance of the financial services segment - and is ahead of Singapore - but is behind New York as a percentage of Data Centre customers. The Hong Kong financial services segment is also growing its online presence with a number of virtual licenced banks launching services, which is supporting the local Data Centre market.

Hong Kong also has a shortage of land for future Data Centre development

The cost of land in Hong Kong is a problem for future Data Centre development, with auctions facing competition from property companies buying land for housing or hotel development.

Unlike Singapore, the Hong Kong Government has not recently reserved new space for Data Centre development - when previously Government-owned land in TKO was reserved for Data Centres (including Global Switch, NTT, i-advantage, and Telehouse). The cost of land means that Hong Kong Data Centre pricing will also continue to be high.

Hong Kong is competing with Singapore as the key Data Centre hub in Asia

Overall Hong Kong has over 285,000 m2 of 3rd party Data Centre space available as of the end of 2020 - with Singapore having around 400,000 m2 of 3rd party Data Centre space. In essence, Singapore has established itself as a Data Centre hub in the Asia Pacific region - and Hong Kong has established itself as a gateway for Chinese investment for the rest of Asia.

The three largest Data Centre Providers in Hong Kong include i-advantage, PCCW Solutions & Equinix

Collectively the three largest Hong Kong Data Centre Providers (i-advantage, PCCW Solutions & Equinix) account for 38 percent of total space in the territory - with i-advantage building two new Data Centre facilities to almost double its overall footprint in Hong Kong over the next two years to 2023.

The Hong Kong Data Centre market is due to change with the introduction of new facilities from i-advantage, GDS Holdings and China Mobile. Recent new entrants to the Data Centre market include Air Trunk, NTT Ltd & Global Switch. Over time, Data Centre growth in Hong Kong is likely to become closely linked to developments in the surrounding Greater Bay Area (GBA), where costs are lower with land in greater supply.

Hong Kong has a large and dynamic Data Centre market - The Hong Kong market continues to attract new investment from Data Centre Providers with new facilities to be introduced by Air Trunk, China Mobile, Digital Realty, GDS Holdings & i-advantage, even though there is a shortage of land for future Data Centre development.

Key Topics Covered:



Section One - An introduction to the Data Centre Market in Hong Kong + Future Forecasts

Introduction

Hong Kong Data Centre Forecasts - from 2020 to 2025 in millions of USD per annum

Hong Kong Data Centre raised floor space Forecast - from 2020 to 2025 in m2 per annum

Hong Kong Data Centre Customer Power Forecast - from 2020 to 2025 in MW per annum

Hong Kong Data Centre Pricing - average rentals - from 2020 to 2025 in USD per month

Hong Kong Data Centre Revenues Forecast - from 2020 to 2025 in millions of USD per annum

The Key Hong Kong Data Centre Providers - as of the end of 2020

Section Two - The Hong Kong Data Centre Market - The Key Drivers, Barriers & Opportunities

Introduction

Hong Kong Data Centre Market - The Key Drivers

Hong Kong Data Centre Market - The Key Barriers

Hong Kong Data Centre Market - The Key Opportunities

Section Three - The Key Trends for the Hong Kong Data Centre Market

Introduction

A Summary of the Key Hong Kong Data Centre locations

The Key Hong Kong Data Centres and their features

The Key New Hong Kong Data Centres under development

The other new Hong Kong Data Centres being planned

A list of the key Hong Kong Data Centre developments

Hong Kong Data Centre Competitive Positioning in Asia and worldwide

The Hong Kong Data Centre Market when compared with other markets worldwide

The other key Data Centre Markets in Asia

Hong Kong compared with other non-Asian Data Centre Markets

The key Hong Kong Data Centre sales trends - the reasons for growth

Hong Kong Data Centre growth insights - from 2020 to 2025

The Key Hong Kong Data Centre Customer Segments on the Data Centre Market

The impact of recent political unrest on the Hong Kong Data Centre Market

The impact of the Hong Kong National Security Law

The changes in the Financial Services sector in Hong Kong

Conclusions - The future outlook for the Hong Kong Data Centre Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Air Trunk

China Mobile

Digital Realty

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

i-advantage

NTT Ltd

Telehouse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af0ynu

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900