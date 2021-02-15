New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cannabis Market by Application, Product Type, Compound And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638993/?utm_source=GNW

However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of cannabis market is complex regulatory structure to produce and use cannabis.



By application, the recreational segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the recreational segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.This segment is rapidly growing as it is highly demanded and consumed by the consumers.



Also, high demand for recreational cannabis can translate into larger market if it gets legalized across various regions.

• By compound, the THC-dominant segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The THC-dominant segment of the cannabis is dominating the market.The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the fact that THC is the psychoactive substance in cannabis products that is responsible for the high.



It also provides important medical benefits and is effective in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.



The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increasing legalization of medical cannabis in the region. Also, the healthcare system present in several European countries covers the health expenditure of most patients in this region, further contributing to the growth of cannabis market.



The cannabis market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, South America, Europe, and RoW (Israel and Australia).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: Manager- 35%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 25%

• By Region: North America- 40%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe - 15%, and South America & Africa - 20%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

• Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

• MedMen (US)

• Terra Tech Corp. (US)

• Aphria Inc. (Canada)

• VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

• The Cronos Group (Canada)

• Medical Marijuana Inc. (US)

• Stenocare (Denmark)

• Tikun Olam (Israel)

• Organigrams Holding Inc. (Canada)

• Cresco Labs (US)

• Maricann Group Inc. (Canada)

• Indiva (Canada)

• Hexo Corp. (Canada)

• Ecofibre Limited (Australia)

• Curaleaf Holdings (US)

• Harvest Health and Recreation (US)

• Green Thumb Industries (US)

• TerrAscend (Canada)



Research Coverage

This report segments the cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, compound, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the cannabis market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the cannabis market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the cannabis market is flourishing





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638993/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001