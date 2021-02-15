Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cosmetics Market By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants), By Demography (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Cosmetics Market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period owing to high penetration rate of global brands coupled with burgeoning demand for natural cosmetics.
Increase in working women population and increasing number of beauty clinics are also aiding the United States Cosmetics Market. Moreover, increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance, strong regulatory framework and growth in beauty and cosmetics market are some of the other factors expected to propel the demand for cosmetics market over the next five years.
The United States Cosmetics Market is witnessing growing number of both female and male consumers. The desire to look good is making citizens buy cosmetic products in large number. Also, the country is the headquarter of some of the leading global cosmetic brands. The growth in online retail is also adding to the growth of the US cosmetics market with more companies selling their products on their website and other e-commerce sites.
The United States Cosmetics Market is segmented based on on type, demography, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into skin care, hair care, bath & shower products, makeup & colour cosmetics and fragrances & deodorants. The makeup and colour cosmetics segment are witnessing high demand in the US market. In 2019, roughly USD 985 million were generated from sales of foundations in the country only, contributing to the market share of the segment.
Based on distribution channel, the United States Cosmetics Market is segmented into online and offline channels. The offline segment is further categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores, beauty parlors/salon, multi branded and retail stores. The US market is witnessing high growth in online retail with e-commerce sites like Amazon undergoing increase in sales by 20 percent in 2020.
Some of the major players operating in the United States Cosmetics Market are L'OREAL, Huda Beauty, UNILEVER Plc, ESTEE LAUDER, PROCTER & GAMBLE, LVMH, Kylie Cosmetics, Chanel, Dior and Guerlain, among others. Leading companies are focusing on launching new and innovative products to expand their consumer base and increase their market share.
Also, the growing demand for vegan and herbal products is making manufacturing companies to work on research activities to meet the growing demand.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Cosmetics Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. United States Cosmetics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants)
6.2.2. By Demography (Men, Women)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/Salon, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. United States Skin Care Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
7.2.2. By Demography
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. United States Hair Care Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8.2.2. By Demography
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. United States Bath & Shower Products Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel
9.2.2. By Demography
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. United States Makeup & Color Cosmetics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Distribution Channel
10.2.2. By Demography
10.3. Pricing Analysis
11. United States Deodorants & Fragrances Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Distribution Channel
11.2.2. By Demography
11.3. Pricing Analysis
12. Import-Export Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. Market Trends & Development
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. United States Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competition Outlook (Top 10 Companies)
18.1.1. L'Oreal USA, Inc.
18.1.2. Huda Beauty Ltd.
18.1.3. Unilever PLC
18.1.4. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
18.1.5. The Procter & Gamble Company
18.1.6. LVMH Inc.
18.1.7. Kylie Cosmetics (Coty Inc.)
18.1.8. Chanel Inc.
18.1.9. Ulta Beauty, Inc.
18.1.10. Glossier Inc.
19. Strategic Recommendations
