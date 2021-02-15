New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Treatments for Mental Health Disorders: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025097/?utm_source=GNW

It examines changes in healthcare regulation and guidance in the development of new agents and reviews activity in mergers and acquisitions that will help to change future treatment paradigms.



Report Includes:

- 46 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for pharmaceutical treatments for mental health disorders

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Description of biological factors such as anatomical, chemical and genetic traits, and psychological reasons such as conflict or trauma on the mental health and discussion on effect of COIVD-19 pandemic, social distancing and social isolation on the mental health conditions

- A look at the markets for treatment of psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and their co relation with COVID-19

- Details of technological advances and improvement in the development of pharmacological treatments, digital therapeutics (DTx) and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)

- Information on tele mental health software such as ReSet, Pears Somryst and Alkili’s EndeavorRx which offers personalized treatment strategies and behavioural healthcare platform which plays an important role in the management of mental health disorders

- Snapshot of leading mental health conditions, and products in phase III development for selected psychiatric disorders

- Analysis of recent product developments including pharmacological and digital therapeutics, late-stage pipeline products and points of differentiation from existing therapies

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and their detailed company profiles including, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Takeda, and Shionogi



Summary:

It is estimated that mental health disorders affect one in four adults each year and are the leading cause of impairment and disability across the globe.Mental health disorders refer to a wide range of mental health disorders that affect mood, thinking and behavior.



These conditions can occur either due to biological factors such as anatomical, chemical and genetic traits, or psychological reasons such as conflict or trauma.



Market research suggests that mental health conditions are likely to rise in the near future due to the consequences of COIVD-19 pandemic, social distancing and social isolation.For instance, the sale of drugs for psychiatric disorders such as ADHD is expected to increase from $REDACTED billion in 2019 to $REDACTED billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the forecast period.



Similarly, the market for drugs used to treat depression and anxiety market is forecast to increase from $REDACTED billion in 2019 to $REDACTED billion in in 2025, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The treatment of mental health disorders is complex and often involves pharmacological and behavioral interventions.Diagnosis can be challenging, as symptoms can be complicated by comorbid conditions.



This report highlights the current diagnosis and treatment of leading mental health disorders and highlights the clinical unmet needs that new formulations, treatment combinations and new mechanisms of action to address or change the future treatment paradigm of these prevalent conditions. There are also several external factors, including changing regulatory guidance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase access and reimbursement to medication and digital therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001