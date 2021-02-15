New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "e-Pharmacy: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025095/?utm_source=GNW





Over the last decade, the pharmacy industry and the wider health care community have been engaged in the online purchase of medicines.The internet offers a variety of choices for people seeking medicines with or without a prescription, and many commentators have identified associated risks and benefits.



While it is recognized that counterfeit medicines and the wider use of consumer medicines information on the internet are closely linked to the e-pharmacy services market, these issues fall outside the scope of this report.The material considered here reveals different perspectives on consumer motivation and experiences when buying medicines online.



Negative perceptions of the supply of online medicines, such as the purchase of restricted medicines without a prescription, and the lack of information offered to supplement the product, are reflected here. While the benefits of 24/7 access and privacy appear to be well-founded, the cost benefits are more disputed.



Despite evidence that some illicit drug procurement is taking place online, research claims that dealers, family/friends and legitimate medical prescriptions remain the main sources of for this procurement.In addition, regulatory strategies—despite the cynicism that the internet could ever be regulated—appear to have had a positive impact on illicit and controlled substances.



Adequate consumer “eHealth literacy” is needed in addition to effective regulation to minimize harm, but even the most recent research shows serious expertise deficits in the general population.Online pharmacy has a place in the future supply of medicines and the industry could explore its potential to provide cognitive services alongside medicines.



Brick-and-mortar pharmacies should reflect on the value they add to the transaction to avoid losing the younger “wired” generation of future patients and caregivers. Over the last two to three decades, the

internet has become a first-line source of information for many people on all aspects of life. Likewise, interest in online purchases of products, including medicines, has increased. This report and related data will describe a number of issues related to online pharmacy operations across the board, and will conclude with some ideas on future developments.



E-pharmacies offer a convenient and affordable way to purchase medicines.They can provide quick access to quality healthcare for patients in remote areas, particularly when coupled with teleconsultations.



E-pharmacies offer a strong value proposition to doctors in rural areas.The increasing penetration of the internet has increased the adoption of e-pharmacies and can help patients purchase medicines that are not available locally, where smaller pharmacies may have a limited range of medicines in stock.



In view of access, physicians are able to prescribe a wide range of medicines that enable them to provide better care.

