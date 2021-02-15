Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research Report by Software, by Image Type, by Modality , by Application, by End User - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. The patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Image Analysis Software Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Software Outlook

3.4. Image Type Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. End User Outlook

3.7. Modality Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights



6. United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Integrated Software

6.3. Standalone Software



7. United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Image Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 2D Imaging

7.3. 3D Imaging

8. United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Combined Modalities

8.3. Radiographic Imaging

8.4. Tomography

8.5. Ultrasound Imaging



9. United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cardiology Applications

9.3. Dental Applications

9.4. Mammography Applications

9.5. Neurology

9.6. Obstetrics and Gynecology Application

9.7. Oncology Applications

9.8. Orthopedic Applications

9.9. Urology and Nephrology Applications



10. United States Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Diagnostic Centers

10.3. Hospitals

10.4. Research Centers



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



