Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organs-on-chips Market Research Report by Type, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organs-on-chips Market is expected to grow from USD 20.53 Million in 2020 to USD 84.09 Million by the end of 2025



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Organs-on-chips Market including AxoSim, Inc, BioIVT, CN Bio Innovations, Emulate, Inc., HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, HREL Corporation, InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., Mimetas, Nortis, Organovo, Inc., SynVivo, Inc, Tara Biosystems, and TissUse GmbH.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Organs-on-chips Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Organs-on-chips Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Organs-on-chips Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Organs-on-chips Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Organs-on-chips Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Organs-on-chips Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Organs-on-chips Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. End User Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models

5.1.1.2. Significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of organs-on-chips

5.1.1.3. Technological advancements and new products launches

5.1.1.4. Growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers

5.1.1.5. Rising need for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure

5.1.1.6. Growing initiatives to increase awareness about organs-on-chips technologies

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues related to the incorporation of organs-on-chips technologies into existing workflows

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing focus on drug discovery activities

5.1.3.2. Application of organs-on-chips in oncology research

5.1.3.3. Development of multiple-organs-on-a-chip models

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complexity of organs-on-chips models

5.1.4.2. Dearth of skilled professionals

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Organs-on-chips Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Artery-on-a-chip

6.3. Brain-on-a-chip

6.4. Heart-on-a-chip

6.5. Kidney-on-a-chip

6.6. Lung-on-a-chip

6.7. Skin-on-a-chip



7. Global Organs-on-chips Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Drug Discovery

7.3. Physiological Model Development

7.4. Toxicology Research



8. Global Organs-on-chips Market, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3. Cosmetics Industry

8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



9. Americas Organs-on-chips Market



10. Asia-Pacific Organs-on-chips Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Organs-on-chips Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AxoSim, Inc

13.2. BioIVT

13.3. CN Bio Innovations

13.4. Emulate, Inc.

13.5. HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC

13.6. HREL Corporation

13.7. InSphero AG

13.8. Kirkstall Ltd.

13.9. Mimetas

13.10. Nortis

13.11. Organovo, Inc.

13.12. SynVivo, Inc

13.13. Tara Biosystems

13.14. TissUse GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmglap





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900