The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is expected to grow from USD 4,184.98 Million in 2020 to USD 7,606.66 Million by the end of 2025



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the T-Cell Immunotherapy Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Type of Therapy Outlook

3.4. Mechanism Of Action Outlook

3.5. Product Class Outlook

3.6. Indication Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases

5.1.1.2. Use of cell-based targeted therapies

5.1.1.3. Increased R&D supporting T-cell immunotherapy

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of treatment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Commercialisation and funding by pharmaceutical companies

5.1.3.2. Attractiveness of off-the-shelf therapies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Neurologic toxicities and cytokine release syndrome

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Mechanism Of Action

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Active Immunotherapy

6.3. Passive Immunotherapy



7. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Product Class

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bispecific Antibodies

7.3. Cytokines

7.4. Monoclonal Antibodies

7.5. Oncolytic Virus Therapy



8. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Type of Therapy

8.1. Introduction

8.2. CAR-T

8.3. TCR

8.4. TIL



9. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Indication

9.1. Introduction

9.2. B-cell Malignancies

9.3. Liver Cancer

9.4. Prostate Cancer

9.5. Renal Cell Carcinoma



10. Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market



11. Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

14.2. Apac Biotech

14.3. Atara Biotherapeutics

14.4. Autolus

14.5. Bluebird bio

14.6. CARsgen Therapeutics

14.7. Cellectis

14.8. Chimera Bioengineering

14.9. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

14.10. Eureka Therapeutics

14.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

14.12. Green Cross Corp

14.13. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

14.14. Juno Therapeutics

14.15. JW CreaGene Co., Ltd

14.16. Kite Pharma

14.17. Lava Therapeutics

14.18. Lion Biotechnologies

14.19. Lyell Immunopharma

14.20. Nanjing Legend Pharmaceutical & Chemical

14.21. Neogene Therapeutics

14.22. NeoTX Therapeutics

14.23. Novartis AG

14.24. Oxford Vacmedix

14.25. Poseida Therapeutics

14.26. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

14.27. TScan Therapeutics

14.28. Xenetic Biosciences

14.29. Xyphos

14.30. ZIOPHARM Oncology



