Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Research Report by Mechanism Of Action, by Type of Therapy, by Indication - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is expected to grow from USD 4,184.98 Million in 2020 to USD 7,606.66 Million by the end of 2025
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the T-Cell Immunotherapy Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Research Execution
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Type of Therapy Outlook
3.4. Mechanism Of Action Outlook
3.5. Product Class Outlook
3.6. Indication Outlook
3.7. Geography Outlook
3.8. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increased prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases
5.1.1.2. Use of cell-based targeted therapies
5.1.1.3. Increased R&D supporting T-cell immunotherapy
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of treatment
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Commercialisation and funding by pharmaceutical companies
5.1.3.2. Attractiveness of off-the-shelf therapies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Neurologic toxicities and cytokine release syndrome
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Mechanism Of Action
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Active Immunotherapy
6.3. Passive Immunotherapy
7. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Product Class
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bispecific Antibodies
7.3. Cytokines
7.4. Monoclonal Antibodies
7.5. Oncolytic Virus Therapy
8. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Type of Therapy
8.1. Introduction
8.2. CAR-T
8.3. TCR
8.4. TIL
9. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Indication
9.1. Introduction
9.2. B-cell Malignancies
9.3. Liver Cancer
9.4. Prostate Cancer
9.5. Renal Cell Carcinoma
10. Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
11. Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
13.5. Competitive Scenario
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics
14.2. Apac Biotech
14.3. Atara Biotherapeutics
14.4. Autolus
14.5. Bluebird bio
14.6. CARsgen Therapeutics
14.7. Cellectis
14.8. Chimera Bioengineering
14.9. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
14.10. Eureka Therapeutics
14.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
14.12. Green Cross Corp
14.13. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
14.14. Juno Therapeutics
14.15. JW CreaGene Co., Ltd
14.16. Kite Pharma
14.17. Lava Therapeutics
14.18. Lion Biotechnologies
14.19. Lyell Immunopharma
14.20. Nanjing Legend Pharmaceutical & Chemical
14.21. Neogene Therapeutics
14.22. NeoTX Therapeutics
14.23. Novartis AG
14.24. Oxford Vacmedix
14.25. Poseida Therapeutics
14.26. Sinobioway Cell Therapy
14.27. TScan Therapeutics
14.28. Xenetic Biosciences
14.29. Xyphos
14.30. ZIOPHARM Oncology
