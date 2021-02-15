New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501578/?utm_source=GNW

73 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our report on automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing regulatory compliance and rise in the global demand for oil and gas. In addition, growing regulatory compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• SCADA

• DCS

• PLC

• MES



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the gradual recovery in upstream activities as one of the prime reasons driving the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.



