99 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 87% during the forecast period. Our report on robotics market in personal and homecare sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of low-price robotic solutions, development of smart cities, and aging of the population. In addition, the emergence of low-price robotic solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The robotics market in personal and homecare sector market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The robotics market in personal and homecare sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• Companion robots

• Emotional therapy robots



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advances in robots as one of the prime reasons driving the robotics market in personal and homecare sector growth during the next few years. Also, crowdfunding and government initiatives for robotics and growing use of artificial intelligence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on robotics market in personal and homecare sector covers the following areas:

• Robotics market in personal and homecare sector sizing

• Robotics market in personal and homecare sector forecast

• Robotics market in personal and homecare sector industry analysis





