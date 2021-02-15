Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing Markets for Epilepsy, Autism, Alzheimer's and Other Neurologic Conditions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Genetic involvement in the pathogenesis of neurological disease is significant. Central nervous system disorders account for approximately 60 percent of the 6,400 phenotypic entries in cataloged inherited human diseases. Neurological diseases, especially brain diseases, are the last frontier in medical discovery. Advances in testing such as next-generation sequencing have been instrumental in identifying genetic causes for neurological conditions.
The area of inherited condition testing for neurological conditions has become a major area of activity in the last decade or so, coinciding with the acceleration of sequencing and other technologies. Increasing awareness of neurological disorders, the aging population, and continued advancements in medical genetics will likely drive the neurological genetic testing market.
This report Genetic Testing Markets for Epilepsy, Autism, Alzheimer's and Other Neurologic Conditions focuses on the neurological segments of the inherited/ genetic disease testing market, including autism, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases. Next-generation sequencing has provided new abilities in recent years to affordably produce much larger volumes of sequence. It offers the choice of single genes, panels, exomes and other methods.
