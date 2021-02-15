Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tooth decay and dental cavity are among the most common type of dental diseases, caused by bacteria present in the mouth. The surge in the prevalence of dental problems is driving the global dental caries detectors market predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “ Dental Caries Detectors Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Transillumination Caries Detectors, Laser Fluorescence Caries Detectors), By End Users (Hospital, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report covers various factor promoting and restricting the growth of the market with expert opinions from trusted sources. It also provides a detailed analysis of new trends and opportunities that will prove beneficial for the market within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Technological Advancement and Rise in Awareness about Dental Hygiene to Boost Dental Caries Detectors Market Growth

A major factor propelling the growth of the global dental caries detectors market is the increasing number of dental problems, and diseases such as oral cancer, tooth cavity, halitosis, mouth sores, tooth sensitivity, toothaches, and others. Increasing awareness about dental problems and their available cure is boosting the global dental carier detectors market. With the advancement in technology, it is easier to detect problems of the tooth, which, otherwise, maybe brushed aside, leasing to complex oral diseases, even cancer.

Thus, rise in awareness programs about dental hygiene launched by governments will help the market for dental caries detectors generate attractive revenues in the coming years. Furthermore, the introduction of high-resolution intraoral cameras for dental detection problems is a major market driver since these dental cameras are capable of capturing dental images for better diagnostic purposes.





Leading Players operating in the Dental Caries Detectors Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

include Air Techniques, Inc.

Quantum Dental Technologies

KaVo Dental

AdDent, Inc.

DENTSPLY Sirona

Aceton group

DentLight Inc.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.





Developing Nations in Asia Pacific Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The dental caries detectors market in Europe is anticipated to expand remarkably in the forecast duration on account of improving healthcare infrastructure and the rising number of standalone dental clinics. One of the prominent dentists in Europe, Dr. Ph.D. Maciej Michalak equipped his dental clinics in partnership with Aceton Group in the name of Aceton Devices in 2018. This partnership will benefit the Aceton Group by strengthening the presence of the brand in the market and also generate handsome revenues during the forecast period.

On the other side, the market for dental caries detectors in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth rate in the forecast duration on account of rising awareness about dental hygiene in the developing nations of the region. This, accompanied by, the increasing incidences of dental caries will help to boost the regional market. The market for dental caries detectors in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to boost the global dental caries detectors market in the coming years.





Dental Caries Detectors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Trans illumination Caries Detectors

Laser Fluorescence Caries Detectors

By End Users

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





The report covers:

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.





