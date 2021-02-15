|Auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-15
|Payment date
|2021-02-15
|Maturity date
|2021-05-17
|Term
|13 weeks
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
|Auction date
|2021-02-15
|Payment date
|2021-02-15
|Maturity date
|2021-08-16
|Term
|26 weeks
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|3
|Number of bids
|1
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|3
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
