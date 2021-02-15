New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377722/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on photovoltaic inverter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in LOCE of solar power generation and cost of solar inverters, rise in solar PV installations and government regulations supporting solar power generation. In addition, decline in LOCE of solar power generation and cost of solar inverters is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The photovoltaic inverter market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The photovoltaic inverter market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• String inverters

• Central inverters

• Micro-inverters



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for polycrystalline solar panels as one of the prime reasons driving the photovoltaic inverter market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of microgrids and rise in adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on photovoltaic inverter market covers the following areas:

• Photovoltaic inverter market sizing

• Photovoltaic inverter market forecast

• Photovoltaic inverter market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377722/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001