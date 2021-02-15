New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377666/?utm_source=GNW

99 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in sensor prices, increase in travel time, and stringent regulations promoting adoption of ADAS. In addition, Decline in sensor prices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis includes technology segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• AEBS

• TPMS

• PAS

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of map contents in ADAS, and adoption of V2X technology to enhance ADAS performance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market sizing

• Automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market forecast

• Automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market industry analysis





