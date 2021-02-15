New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377654/?utm_source=GNW
66 bn, during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our report on industrial bakery processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for frozen bakery products and development of new designs allowing equipment flexibility. In addition, rise in demand for frozen bakery products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The industrial bakery processing equipment market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.
The industrial bakery processing equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Ovens and proofers
• Mixers and blenders
• Sheeters and molders
• Dividers and rounders
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
By Application
• bread
• cookies and biscuits
• cakes and pastries
• other bakery products
This study identifies the expansions of bakery processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial bakery processing equipment market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial bakery processing equipment market covers the following areas:
• Industrial bakery processing equipment market sizing
• Industrial bakery processing equipment market forecast
• Industrial bakery processing equipment market industry analysis
