The Global Mobile Robots Market is expected to undergo a robust growth rate during the forecast period owing to the declining prices of robotic components such as sensors, actuators, etc. which is aggravating the sale of mobile robots globally. In addition to this, growth in the Global Mobile Robots Market can be attributed to the rising technological innovations and increasing footprint of aerial, ground, and marine mobile robots in defense operations, agriculture practices, warehouse automation and variety of domestic applications such as lawn mowing, floor cleaning, etc.



The Global Mobile Robots Market is segmented based on operations, component, type, application and region. Based on operation, the market is segmented into aerial, ground and marine. The ground segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of mobile robots in military and defense. However, aerial segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the period owing to the increased application for photography, surveying & mapping.



Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the Global Mobile Robots Market in 2020 and is expected to continue its growth rate during the forecast period. The region is witnessing increased use of mobile robots in agricultural, medical and industrial applications with major demand emanating from countries like Australia, Japan, China, India, and South Korea.



Some of the leading players operating in the Global Mobile Robots Market are Samsung Electronics, Kuka, Northrop Grumman, Honda Motor, Softbank, Irobot, DJI, Lockheed Martin, Kongsberg Maritime and Bluefin Robotics Corporation, among others. Key market players are focusing on developing robots which are capable of sustaining and performing in challenging environments. They are also undergoing other growth strategies like merger and acquisitions to enhance their product quality and increase their market reach.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To outline, classify and estimate the Global Mobile Robots Market on the basis of operation, component, type, application and regional distribution.

To study and forecast the global market size of the Mobile Robots, in terms of value.

To understand the regional market structure of mobile robots market, the Global Mobile Robots Market is segmented in five regions, namely - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size, in terms of value.

To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Mobile Robots Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Mobile Robots Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product modifications, new entrants in the Global Mobile Robots Market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of mobile robots worldwide.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of leading mobile robots manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant location, prices of products and competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the operation, component, type, applications and regional presence of all major mobile robot manufacturers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size for the Global Mobile Robots Market by using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value sales data for operations of mobile robots were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources, secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



Key Target Audience:

Mobile Robots manufacturers and suppliers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to mobile robots

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as mobile robots manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Robots Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Mobile Robots Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Operations (Aerial, Ground, Marine)

6.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Software, Support & Service)

6.2.3. By Type (Professional Robots, Personal & Domestic Robots)

6.2.4. By Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Defense, Healthcare, Entertainment, Agriculture & Forestry, Personal Applications, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Operations Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Mobile Robots Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Competition Outlook

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Mobile Robots Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Competition Outlook

8.4. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Mobile Robots Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Competition Outlook

9.4. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Mobile Robots Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Competition Outlook

10.4. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Mobile Robots Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Competition Outlook

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited

14.2.2. Kuka AG

14.2.3. Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.2.4. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

14.2.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.2.6. Bluefin Robotics Corporation

14.2.7. FANUC Ltd.

14.2.8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.2.9. Adept Technology Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



