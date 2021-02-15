New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyphenol Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256430/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on polyphenol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and scarcity of non-renewable resources. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The polyphenol market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The polyphenol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Grape seed

• Tea

• Apple

• Others



By Application

• Functional beverage

• Functional food

• Dietary supplement

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the polyphenol market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on polyphenol market covers the following areas:

• Polyphenol market sizing

• Polyphenol market forecast

• Polyphenol market industry analysis





