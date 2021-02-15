New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Pump Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251463/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of automotive industry in emerging economies, growth in sales of electronic fuel injected vehicles, and adoption of new or improved emission standards. In addition, growth of automotive industry in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive pump market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive pump market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive pump market growth during the next few years. Also, focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles and next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive pump market covers the following areas:

• Automotive pump market sizing

• Automotive pump market forecast

• Automotive pump market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001