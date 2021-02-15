Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Tags Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global RFID tags market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the RFID tags market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the RFID tags market will progress during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the RFID tags market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the RFID tags market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the RFID tags market. The global RFID tags market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the RFID tags market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players currently dominating the RFID tags market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this report on the RFID Tags Market
The report provides detailed information about the RFID tags market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the RFID tags market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
Research Methodology - RFID Tags Market
The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the RFID tags market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the RFID tags market. During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers.
On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the RFID tags market. For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and data of major countries of the world, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the RFID tags market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary - Global RFID Tags Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Macroeconomic Factors
4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.4. Market Factor Analysis
4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast
6. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis, by Type
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) and (Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2018 - 2030
7. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis, by Form Factor
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Form Factor, 2018 - 2030
8. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis, by Application
8.1. Overview
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 2030
9. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
10. North America RFID Tags Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
10.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030
11. Europe RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
11.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
12. APAC RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
12.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
13.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
14. South America RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
14.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Alien Technology
16.2. Atmel Corp
16.3. Avery Dennison Corporation
16.4. Checkpoint Systems
16.5. Confidex Ltd.
16.6. FUJITSU
16.7. GAO RFID
16.8. HID Global Corporation
16.9. Honeywell Corporation
16.10. Impinj Inc
16.11. Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
16.12. Keonn Technologies, S.L.
16.13. Laird
16.14. MoreRfid.
16.15. MTI Wireless Edge
16.16. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.17. Omni- ID Ltd.
16.18. RF Code
16.19. Vizinex RFID
16.20. Zebra Technologies Corp.
17. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mosii5
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
