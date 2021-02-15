Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Tags Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global RFID tags market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the RFID tags market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the RFID tags market will progress during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the RFID tags market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the RFID tags market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the RFID tags market. The global RFID tags market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units).



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the RFID tags market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players currently dominating the RFID tags market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this report on the RFID Tags Market



The report provides detailed information about the RFID tags market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the RFID tags market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of indoor location based services?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the RFID tags market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the RFID tags market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the RFID tags market from 2020 to 2030?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the RFID tags market?

Which are the leading companies in the RFID tags market?

What are the strategies of companies operating in the market?

Research Methodology - RFID Tags Market



The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the RFID tags market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the RFID tags market. During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers.



On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the RFID tags market. For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and data of major countries of the world, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the RFID tags market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary - Global RFID Tags Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Macroeconomic Factors

4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast



6. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis, by Type

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) and (Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2018 - 2030



7. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis, by Form Factor

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Form Factor, 2018 - 2030



8. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis, by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 2030



9. Global RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030



10. North America RFID Tags Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

10.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030



11. Europe RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

11.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



12. APAC RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

12.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

13.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



14. South America RFID Tags Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

14.3. RFID Tags Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Alien Technology

16.2. Atmel Corp

16.3. Avery Dennison Corporation

16.4. Checkpoint Systems

16.5. Confidex Ltd.

16.6. FUJITSU

16.7. GAO RFID

16.8. HID Global Corporation

16.9. Honeywell Corporation

16.10. Impinj Inc

16.11. Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

16.12. Keonn Technologies, S.L.

16.13. Laird

16.14. MoreRfid.

16.15. MTI Wireless Edge

16.16. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

16.17. Omni- ID Ltd.

16.18. RF Code

16.19. Vizinex RFID

16.20. Zebra Technologies Corp.



17. Key Takeaways



