Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Intercom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global wireless intercom market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the wireless intercom market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the wireless intercom market will progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the wireless intercom market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the wireless intercom market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the wireless intercom market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the wireless intercom market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the wireless intercom market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Wireless Intercom Market - Segmentation



This research study assesses the wireless intercom market on the basis of technology, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on technology, the global wireless intercom market has been categorized into Wi-Fi band, radio frequency, and others. Among these technologies, Wi-Fi band has been further segmented into 1.8 GHz, 2.4 GHz, and 6 GHz. Radio frequency has been classified into RF channel and RF band. In terms of enterprise size, the global wireless intercom market has been split into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on industry, the global wireless intercom market segment has been divided into retail, event management, hospitality, security & surveillance, transportation & logistics, and others. Revenue data is estimated for all the above mentioned segments.



Key Questions Answered in this report on Wireless Intercom Market



The report provides detailed information about the wireless intercom market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the wireless intercom industry, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of wireless intercom?

What are the various trends in the global wireless intercom market across the world and key market opportunities?

What will be the revenue share of the global wireless intercom market in terms of different technologies?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the wireless intercom market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the competitive strategies of key players operating in Brazil, the U.S., and the global market?

Which industry is expected to generate maximum revenue in wireless intercom during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary - Global Wireless Intercom Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Market Factor Analysis

4.2.1. Forecast Factors

4.2.2. Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.2.3.1. Drivers

4.2.3.2. Restraints

4.2.3.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.3.1. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Wireless Intercom Market

4.3.2. COVID-19 Impact on Worldwide Ict Spending

4.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Wireless Intercom Market, Y-O-Y Trend

4.3.4. End-User Sentiment Analysis

4.3.5. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.3.6. Recovery Period (3 Months/6 Months/12 Months)

4.4. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia-Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.4.1. by Technology

4.4.2. by Enterprise Size

4.4.3. by Industry

4.5. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.5.1. Wireless Intercom Market Concentration Rate

4.5.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

4.5.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.6. Market Outlook



5. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (Us$ Mn), 2015-2030

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030



6. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis, by Technology

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018 - 2030

6.3.1. Wi-Fi Band

6.3.1.1. 1.8 Ghz

6.3.1.2. 2.4 Ghz

6.3.1.3. 6 Ghz

6.3.2. Radio Frequency

6.3.2.1. Rf Channel

6.3.2.1.1. Single

6.3.2.1.2. Dual

6.3.2.1.3. Multi

6.3.2.2. Rf Band

6.3.2.2.1. 540 Mhz - 680 Mhz

6.3.2.2.2. 721 Mhz - 750 Mhz

6.3.2.2.3. 823 Mhz - 865 Mhz

6.3.3. Others



7. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2030

7.3.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

7.3.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis, by Industry

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2030

8.3.1. Retail

8.3.2. Event Management

8.3.3. Hospitality

8.3.4. Security and Surveillance

8.3.5. Transportation and Logistics

8.3.6. Others



9. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia-Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America



10. North America Wireless Intercom Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

10.2.1. by Technology

10.2.2. by Enterprise Size

10.2.3. by Industry

10.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Mexico



11. Europe Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

11.2.1. by Technology

11.2.2. by Enterprise Size

11.2.3. by Industry

11.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Spain

11.3.5. Italy

11.3.6. Rest of Europe



12. APAC Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

12.2.1. by Technology

12.2.2. by Enterprise Size

12.2.3. by Industry

12.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. Asean

12.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



13. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

13.2.1. by Technology

13.2.2. by Enterprise Size

13.2.3. by Industry

13.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

13.3.1. Saudi Arabia

13.3.2. the United Arab Emirates

13.3.3. South Africa

13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



14. South America Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

14.2.1. by Technology

14.2.2. by Enterprise Size

14.2.3. by Industry

14.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

14.3.1. Brazil

14.3.2. Argentina

14.3.3. Rest of South America



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Aiphone Co Ltd

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Geographical Footprint

16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.2. Ale International

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Geographical Footprint

16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.3. Clear-Com Ltd.

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Geographical Footprint

16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.4. Commax Co. Ltd.

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Geographical Footprint

16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.5. Commend International Gmbh

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Geographical Footprint

16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.6. Grandstream Networks, Inc.

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Geographical Footprint

16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.7. Honeywell International Inc.

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Geographical Footprint

16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.8. Legrand

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Geographical Footprint

16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.9. Motorola Solutions Inc.

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Geographical Footprint

16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.10. Panasonic Corporation

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Geographical Footprint

16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.11. Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. Kg

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Product Portfolio

16.11.3. Geographical Footprint

16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.12. Rts Intercom (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.)

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Product Portfolio

16.12.3. Geographical Footprint

16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.13. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Product Portfolio

16.13.3. Geographical Footprint

16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.14. Sena Technologies, Inc.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Product Portfolio

16.14.3. Geographical Footprint

16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.15. Tamura Corporation

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Product Portfolio

16.15.3. Geographical Footprint

16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.16. Telephonics Corporation

16.16.1. Business Overview

16.16.2. Product Portfolio

16.16.3. Geographical Footprint

16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.17. Vtech Holdings Limited.

16.17.1. Business Overview

16.17.2. Product Portfolio

16.17.3. Geographical Footprint

16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.18. Wisycom Srl

16.18.1. Business Overview

16.18.2. Product Portfolio

16.18.3. Geographical Footprint

16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.19. Zenitel Group

16.19.1. Business Overview

16.19.2. Product Portfolio

16.19.3. Geographical Footprint

16.19.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.20. Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited

16.20.1. Business Overview

16.20.2. Product Portfolio

16.20.3. Geographical Footprint

16.20.4. Revenue and Strategy



17. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jhx63

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900