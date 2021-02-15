Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Intercom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global wireless intercom market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the wireless intercom market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the wireless intercom market will progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the wireless intercom market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the wireless intercom market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the wireless intercom market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the wireless intercom market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the wireless intercom market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Wireless Intercom Market - Segmentation
This research study assesses the wireless intercom market on the basis of technology, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on technology, the global wireless intercom market has been categorized into Wi-Fi band, radio frequency, and others. Among these technologies, Wi-Fi band has been further segmented into 1.8 GHz, 2.4 GHz, and 6 GHz. Radio frequency has been classified into RF channel and RF band. In terms of enterprise size, the global wireless intercom market has been split into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on industry, the global wireless intercom market segment has been divided into retail, event management, hospitality, security & surveillance, transportation & logistics, and others. Revenue data is estimated for all the above mentioned segments.
Key Questions Answered in this report on Wireless Intercom Market
The report provides detailed information about the wireless intercom market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the wireless intercom industry, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary - Global Wireless Intercom Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Market Factor Analysis
4.2.1. Forecast Factors
4.2.2. Ecosystem Analysis
4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.2.3.1. Drivers
4.2.3.2. Restraints
4.2.3.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.3.1. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Wireless Intercom Market
4.3.2. COVID-19 Impact on Worldwide Ict Spending
4.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Wireless Intercom Market, Y-O-Y Trend
4.3.4. End-User Sentiment Analysis
4.3.5. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.3.6. Recovery Period (3 Months/6 Months/12 Months)
4.4. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia-Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.4.1. by Technology
4.4.2. by Enterprise Size
4.4.3. by Industry
4.5. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.5.1. Wireless Intercom Market Concentration Rate
4.5.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.5.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.6. Market Outlook
5. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (Us$ Mn), 2015-2030
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030
6. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis, by Technology
6.1. Overview
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018 - 2030
6.3.1. Wi-Fi Band
6.3.1.1. 1.8 Ghz
6.3.1.2. 2.4 Ghz
6.3.1.3. 6 Ghz
6.3.2. Radio Frequency
6.3.2.1. Rf Channel
6.3.2.1.1. Single
6.3.2.1.2. Dual
6.3.2.1.3. Multi
6.3.2.2. Rf Band
6.3.2.2.1. 540 Mhz - 680 Mhz
6.3.2.2.2. 721 Mhz - 750 Mhz
6.3.2.2.3. 823 Mhz - 865 Mhz
6.3.3. Others
7. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size
7.1. Overview
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2030
7.3.1. Small & Medium Enterprises
7.3.2. Large Enterprises
8. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis, by Industry
8.1. Overview
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2030
8.3.1. Retail
8.3.2. Event Management
8.3.3. Hospitality
8.3.4. Security and Surveillance
8.3.5. Transportation and Logistics
8.3.6. Others
9. Global Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia-Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. North America Wireless Intercom Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
10.2.1. by Technology
10.2.2. by Enterprise Size
10.2.3. by Industry
10.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico
11. Europe Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
11.2.1. by Technology
11.2.2. by Enterprise Size
11.2.3. by Industry
11.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. U.K.
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Spain
11.3.5. Italy
11.3.6. Rest of Europe
12. APAC Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
12.2.1. by Technology
12.2.2. by Enterprise Size
12.2.3. by Industry
12.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
12.3.1. China
12.3.2. India
12.3.3. Japan
12.3.4. Asean
12.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
13. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
13.2.1. by Technology
13.2.2. by Enterprise Size
13.2.3. by Industry
13.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
13.3.1. Saudi Arabia
13.3.2. the United Arab Emirates
13.3.3. South Africa
13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14. South America Wireless Intercom Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
14.2.1. by Technology
14.2.2. by Enterprise Size
14.2.3. by Industry
14.3. Wireless Intercom Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
14.3.1. Brazil
14.3.2. Argentina
14.3.3. Rest of South America
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Aiphone Co Ltd
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Geographical Footprint
16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.2. Ale International
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Geographical Footprint
16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.3. Clear-Com Ltd.
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Geographical Footprint
16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.4. Commax Co. Ltd.
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Geographical Footprint
16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.5. Commend International Gmbh
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Geographical Footprint
16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.6. Grandstream Networks, Inc.
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Geographical Footprint
16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.7. Honeywell International Inc.
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Geographical Footprint
16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.8. Legrand
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Geographical Footprint
16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.9. Motorola Solutions Inc.
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Geographical Footprint
16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.10. Panasonic Corporation
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Geographical Footprint
16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.11. Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. Kg
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.11.3. Geographical Footprint
16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.12. Rts Intercom (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.)
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.12.3. Geographical Footprint
16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.13. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Product Portfolio
16.13.3. Geographical Footprint
16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.14. Sena Technologies, Inc.
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Product Portfolio
16.14.3. Geographical Footprint
16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.15. Tamura Corporation
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Product Portfolio
16.15.3. Geographical Footprint
16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.16. Telephonics Corporation
16.16.1. Business Overview
16.16.2. Product Portfolio
16.16.3. Geographical Footprint
16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.17. Vtech Holdings Limited.
16.17.1. Business Overview
16.17.2. Product Portfolio
16.17.3. Geographical Footprint
16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.18. Wisycom Srl
16.18.1. Business Overview
16.18.2. Product Portfolio
16.18.3. Geographical Footprint
16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.19. Zenitel Group
16.19.1. Business Overview
16.19.2. Product Portfolio
16.19.3. Geographical Footprint
16.19.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.20. Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited
16.20.1. Business Overview
16.20.2. Product Portfolio
16.20.3. Geographical Footprint
16.20.4. Revenue and Strategy
17. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jhx63
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: