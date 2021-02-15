Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Commercial Windows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Frame Material (Vinyl, Wood, Metal), by Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding), by End Use, by State, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. commercial windows market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Positive outlook for the global construction industry favoring commercial infrastructure development, coupled with a rise in the growth of the residential sector and renovation and remodeling activities of existing structures are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



A large number of prominent market players contribute to the growth of the market. The market in the U.S. is highly fragmented. The major players, including Andersen, Pella, Marvin, Ply Gem, and Milgard, compete to gain additional market share through price differentiation strategies. The market witnesses a notable presence of national and international players offering commercial windows.



Fenestration and facade are essential parts of any construction building and offer healthy and ventilated space for habitat. To scrutinize the market, the governing bodies play a crucial role by setting the standard guidelines and regulations. The massive investment in infrastructural development by the U.S. government is one of the key factors favoring the market.



Key players mainly focus on the product quality, service quality, functioning, aesthetics of the product, and volume of goods through various distribution channels. The presence of domestic and multinational companies creates a highly competitive environment in the market, which results in notable price differentiation in the industry.



U.S. Commercial Windows Market Report Highlights

The vinyl frame is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027 owing to its properties and low maintenance leading to an increasing acceptance of the product by the consumers in the economy.

The new commercial end-use segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising commercial constructions in the region supported by favorable government policies.

The sliding mechanism segment is projected to dominate the market with over 46.0% revenue share in 2019. The trend is projected to continue over the forecast period because of its operational ease, space-saving mechanism, and desired performance.

In Washington DC, the market is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.8%, owing to the favorable construction industry outlook and rise in commercial construction spending.

The major manufacturers emphasize innovation through extensive R&D for the production of products. Technology-based windows can be operated through smartphones or centralized system, which is projected to reshape the market prospectus.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. U.S. Commercial Windows market- Value Chain Analysis

3.3. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Dynamics

3.4. U.S. Commercial Windows Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Windows and Doors Industry Analysis - PESTEL

3.6. U.S. Commercial Windows Market: Mergers and Acquisition

3.7. U.S. Commercial Windows: Challenges and Trends



Chapter 4. U.S. Commercial Windows Market: Frame Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Commercial Windows Frame Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.2. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

4.2.1. Vinyl

4.2.2. Wood

4.2.3. Metal

4.2.4. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Commercial Windows Market: Mechanism Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Commercial Windows Mechanism Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

5.2.1. Swinging

5.2.2. Sliding

5.2.3. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Commercial Windows Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Commercial Windows End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

6.2.1. New Commercial

6.2.2. Refurbishment



Chapter 7. U.S. Commercial Windows Market: State Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. State Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis,2016 to 2027 for the following

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.1.1. Maine

7.2.1.2. New Hampshire

7.2.1.3. Vermont

7.2.1.4. Massachusetts

7.2.1.5. Rhode Island

7.2.1.6. Connecticut

7.2.1.7. New York

7.2.1.8. New Jersey

7.2.1.9. Pennsylvania

7.2.1.10. Delaware

7.2.1.11. Maryland

7.2.1.12. Washington

7.2.1.13. Virginia

7.2.1.14. Michigan

7.2.1.15. Indiana

7.2.1.16. Illinois

7.2.1.17. Wisconsin

7.2.1.18. Minnesota



Chapter 8. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Share Analysis by States

8.1. Maine

8.2. New Hampshire

8.3. Vermont

8.4. Massachusetts

8.5. Rhode Island

8.6. Connecticut

8.7. New York

8.8. New Jersey

8.9. Pennsylvania

8.10. Delaware

8.11. Maryland

8.12. Washington

8.13. Virginia

8.14. Michigan

8.15. Indiana

8.16. Illinois

8.17. Wisconsin

8.18. Minnesota



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. U.S. Commercial Windows Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.3. Competitive Environment

9.4. Company Market Position Analysis

9.5. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.6. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Andersen Corporation

Jeld-Wen Inc.

The Pella Corporation

Profine International Group

PGT Innovation, Inc.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Starline Windows

Velux Group

Harvey Building Products

MI Windows and doors

Marvin

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Associated Materials Incorporated

