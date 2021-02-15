New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796634/?utm_source=GNW

01 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our report on radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in cancer cases and retreatments, and developments in reimbursement procedures. In addition, increase in cancer cases and retreatments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• X-ray-based

• Gamma-ray-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market covers the following areas:

• Radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market sizing

• Radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market forecast

• Radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market industry analysis





