Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fabric (Inherent, Treated), by Product (Disposable, Durable), by End-use (Defense & Law Enforcement, Firefighting), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China flame retardant apparel market size is anticipated to reach USD 316.1 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Increasing demand for flame retardant apparel in the end-use industries, such as law enforcement and defense, oil and gas, and petrochemical, is expected to fuel the market growth in China.
According to a survey conducted by the University of Science and Technology of China in 2018, a large proportion of firefighters experienced difficulty in moving ankles, elbows, arms, knees, and thighs, and more than 45% of the people surveyed experienced overheating during firefighting. As a result, the need for improved fire safety clothing is likely to drive product demand.
Leakage and explosion were the major types of casualty accidents, accounting for 59.5% of the overall accidents, followed by fire incidents, accounting for 24.0% of the total casualty accidents. As a result, the need for flame retardant apparel is high in China, which is expected to propel the demand for the product in the industrial sector.
With the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the market, buyers can enter into direct contracts with manufacturers based on their requirements. This is projected to reduce the cost of switching suppliers and elevate buyer power. In addition, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decreased demand in 2020 owing to complete lockdowns.
China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Supply chain Analysis
3.4 Technology Overview
3.5 Raw Material Outlook
3.5.1 LENZING FR
3.5.2 TenCate Defender M
3.5.3 Nomex Fabric by DuPont
3.5.4 Kermel
3.6 Regulatory Framework
3.7 Market Dynamics
3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.7.1.1 Rise in work-related accidents in China
3.7.1.2 Increasing employment in the firefighting sector and rise in forest fires surged market growth
3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.7.2.1 Adverse health and environmental effects along with high costs
3.7.3 Industry Challenges
3.7.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 and trade war on the Chinese manufacturing industry
3.8 Business Environment Analysis: China Flame Retardant Apparel Market
3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis
3.8.1.1 Supplier power
3.8.1.2 Threat of new entrants
3.8.1.3 Competitive rivalry
3.8.1.4 Threat of substitutes
3.8.1.5 Buyer power
3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 China Flame Retardant Apparel: Fabric Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 China Flame Retardant Apparel Market: Fabric Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2 Inherent
4.3 Treated
Chapter 5 China Flame Retardant Apparel: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 China Flame Retardant Apparel Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Disposable
5.3 Durable
Chapter 6 China Flame Retardant Apparel Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 China Flame Retardant Apparel Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 Defense & Law Enforcement
6.3 Fire Fighters
6.4 Oil & Gas
6.5 Petrochemicals
6.6 Mining
6.7 Energy & Power
6.8 Building & Construction
6.9 Others
Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3 Geographical Presence
7.4 Vendor Landscape
7.5 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.6 Public Companies
7.6.1 Market Differentiators
7.6.2 SWOT
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Company Overview
8.2 Financial Performance
8.3 Product benchmarking
8.4 Strategic Initiatives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y1fcl
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: