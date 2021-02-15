New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Vessels Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796575/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on pressure vessels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the amplified demand for water and wastewater treatment and increase in CCGT power plants. In addition, amplified demand for water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pressure vessels market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The pressure vessels market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power generation

• Chemicals

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the augmentation of coal capacities and revival of nuclear power plants in Japan as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure vessels market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pressure vessels market covers the following areas:

• Pressure vessels market sizing

• Pressure vessels market forecast

• Pressure vessels market industry analysis





