"Technology Breakthroughs Enabling Hydrogen Generation and Separation" provides a review of both current and emerging technologies in hydrogen generation and separation processes The research service highlights the key factors that influence R&D and adoption efforts across various geographic regions.

Hydrogen is an earth-abundant resource; however, the lightweight energy carrier atoms do not exist in its single form in the atmosphere. Hydrogen can be extracted from renewable sources such as water and natural biomass as well as non-renewable sources such as fossil fuels through the thermochemical route, biological route, and the electrolyte route. The hydrogen separation process compromises of absorption, redox reaction, and gas membrane separation processes.



The thermochemical route was initially introduced as the hydrogen generation process from fossil fuel, coal, and natural gas with the absorption and redox reaction as the hydrogen separation process.



However, these processes generate high carbon emission and involve high energy consumption, hence there has been gradual interest in developing hydrogen from renewable resources from biomass and water which results in low or zero carbon emission through the electrolyte and biological route. However, most of the commercialized electrolyte route technologies require high energy consumption and high-cost catalyst, while the technologies of the biological route is at nascent stage.



Apart from that, there has been interest in emerging technology from renewable energy such as solar and wind energy in generating a sustainable approach on hydrogen generation and separation processes in the next 10 years.



Across regions, there has been continuous research work on technology development of coatings, catalysts, adsorbents, and membranes within the hydrogen generation and separation processes in developing a cost-efficient process. There has been a high interest in collaborations among research institutes across the regions such as the collaboration between University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada with Imperial College London, UK in developing sustainable solutions for thermochemical processes in hydrogen generation.



There has growing interest within the European region on commercializing thermochemical route process for instance pyrolysis and the catalytic reforming in generating hydrogen from biomass into hydrogen energy as the effort on associating the agriculture and energy industry within the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Enhancing Hydrogen Generation and Separation Processes through Coating, Catalyst, Absorbent and Membrane Technology Development

1.4 Overview of Hydrogen Production as Energy Source

1.5 Hydrogen Refining and Storage Process Flow



2.0 Hydrogen as an Alternative Energy Source

2.1 Developing Hydrogen as a Clean and Zero Carbon Emission Source of Energy

2.2 High Interest in adopting Hydrogen Energy within Automotive, Energy and Power Supply Industries across North America and Europe

2.3 High Interest in R&D Efforts Related to Green Hydrogen in APAC Region

2.4 Potential Adoption of Hydrogen Energy in the Automotive, Energy and Power Supply Industries in the Asia Pacific Region

2.5 High Interest in Adopting Green Hydrogen within the Energy and Power Supply Industries across Europe

2.6 Increasing Funding Activities by Governmental Agencies in North America and Asia Pacific

2.7 Mix of Government and Private Initiatives in Europe



3.0 Technology Assessment- Hydrogen Generation

3.1 Three Main Routes for Hydrogen Generation

3.2 Thermochemical Routes are Considered to be Established for Hydrogen Generation

3.3 Conventional Hydrogen Generation is Mostly through Reforming Processes

3.4 Aqueous Phase and Plasma Reforming Gaining Focus as High Performance and Cost-Efficient Reforming Techniques

3.5 Gasification Processes Utilize either Coal or Biomass

3.6 Pyrolysis is a Well Known High-Temperature Process

3.7 Electrolyte Route is Being Widely Used for Conventional Hydrogen Generation

3.8 Electrolyte Routes Expected to Gain Prominence in Future

3.9 Biological Routes are also Being Researched for Hydrogen Generation

3.10 Microwave and Downhole Conversion Being Researched for Grey and Blue Hydrogen Generation

3.11 Water Splitting and Photoelectrolysis are also of Research Interest

3.12 Comparative Analysis of Reforming Technologies for Hydrogen Generation

3.13 Comparative Analysis of Thermochemical Technologies for Hydrogen Generation

3.14 Comparative Analysis of Electrolyte Routes for Hydrogen Generation

3.15 Comparative Analysis of Biological and Renewable Routes for Hydrogen Generation

3.16 Need of Effective Catalyst Technology Key for Developing High-Performance Hydrogen Generation Processes



4.0 Innovation Indicators- Hydrogen Generation

4.1 Electrolyte Route Technologies for Hydrogen Generation Within the Europe and Asia Pacific Region Gaining Traction

4.2 Enhancing the Adoption of Non-renewable Energy in Hydrogen Production Through Catalyst Technology

4.3 Enhancing the Adoption of Thermochemical Route in Hydrogen Production Within the Europe and Asia Pacific Regions is Also of Focus

4.4 Future Innovations in Hydrogen Production from Biological Route Expected Especially in the European Region

4.5 Research in Hydrogen Production from Biological Route Within the Asia Pacific and South America Regions

4.6 Research Focused on Adoption of Renewable Energy for Hydrogen Production Within the North America and Europe Regions

4.7 Research Focused on the Use of Renewable Energy in Hydrogen Production Through Hybrid Process

4.8 Patent Activity on Hydrogen Generation Technology Increasing Steadily for the Past Three Years

4.9 High Interest on Research Studies on Hydrogen Generation in China



5.0 Technology Assessment- Hydrogen Separation

5.1 Hydrogen Separation Techniques are Essential to Remove Impurities

5.2 Absorption is Considered as a Conventional Hydrogen Separation Technique

5.3 Redox Reactions Occur as a High-Temperature Separation Process

5.4 Gas Membrane Separation is an Emerging Process

5.5 Comparative Analysis of Absorption Process for Hydrogen Separation

5.6 Comparative Analysis of Redox Reaction and Gas Membrane Separation as Hydrogen Separation Techniques



6.0 Innovation Indicators- Hydrogen Separation

6.1 Efficiency of Redox Reactions is Enhanced Through Catalyst Technology

6.2 High Commercialization Focus Towards Absorption Techniques in North America and Asia Pacific

6.3 Optimizing the Hydrogen Separation Processes through Absorbent and Membrane Technologies are of Stakeholder Focus

6.4 Research Focused Towards Gas Membrane Separation Expected to Increase

6.5 Patent Activity on Hydrogen Separation Processes Gaining Traction

6.6 High Interest on Research Studies for Hydrogen Separation in the Asia Pacific Region



7.0 Companies to Watch

7.1 Addressing the Limitation of Grey and Blue Hydrogen Production Through Low Carbon Catalytic Technology

7.2 Enhancing Feasibility of Adopting Green Hydrogen in the Automotive Industry Through Proton PEM Electrolyzer

7.3 Developing Sustainable Alternative to Membrane Technology for Green Hydrogen Generation

7.4 Enhancing the Feasibility of Generating Hydrogen from Seawater Through a High Performance and Cost-efficient Technology

7.5 Developing High Performance and Cost-efficient Solar-to-hydrogen Technology Across the North America Region



8.0 Growth Opportunities

8.1 Hydrogen Generation and Separation Technology Adoption Roadmap

8.2 Growth Opportunities for Hydrogen Generation and Separation Process

8.3 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors

8.4 Growth Opportunities: Future Development of High-Performance Hydrogen Generation and Separation Process



9.0 Key Contacts

9.1 Industry Contacts

9.2 Legal Disclaimer





