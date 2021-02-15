New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-GMO Foods Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647411/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on non-GMO foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on expansion of production facilities by vendors and rising consumer concerns about health risks of GMO foods. In addition, increasing emphasis on expansion of production facilities by vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-GMO foods market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The non-GMO foods market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cereals and grains

• Liquor

• Meat and poultry

• Bakery products

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of clean-labeling as one of the prime reasons driving the non-GMO foods market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on non-GMO foods market covers the following areas:

• Non-GMO foods market sizing

• Non-GMO foods market forecast

• Non-GMO foods market industry analysis





