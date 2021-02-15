New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647393/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on in-the-water sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological advances in water sports equipment, and growing consumer preference for fitness. In addition, technological advances in water sports equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The in-the-water sports equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.
The in-the-water sports equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Sports gear
• Sports apparel
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
By Type
• Swimming
• Water aerobics
• Water polo
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increasing interest and participation in water sports as one of the prime reasons driving the in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on in-the-water sports equipment market covers the following areas:
• In-the-water sports equipment market sizing
• In-the-water sports equipment market forecast
• In-the-water sports equipment market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647393/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: